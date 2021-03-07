10% of UK people of color will reject Covid vaccine YouGov data | Corona virus





As the UK’s Covid-19 vaccine launch enters the next stage, research shows that one in ten British people will reject the jab.

One of the major challenges that emerged as social resumption initiatives gained momentum and the UK’s vaccination program was praised is the extreme differences in vaccine intake among African Americans, Asians and minority (BAME) British.

YouGov’s study looked at attitudes toward vaccines and found that 10% of BAME people said they would not get vaccinated, which rose to 18% for Pakistani and 19% for black people. In contrast, only 6% of white Brits will reject the vaccine, according to a separate survey.

There is also a noticeable difference between the proportion of BAME people who are not sure about vaccination, 16%, and 8% of all like-minded people.

Overall, 59% of BAME people said they would get the vaccine, and 14% said they had already been vaccinated (although this figure is lower than 26% of all British people).

Almost half (45%) of BAME people who said they would not get the vaccine said they would refuse the vaccine due to lack of information. Nearly two out of five said they were unsafe (37%) and a quarter said they didn’t trust or simply don’t want science (26%).

Evidence is well known that ethnic minorities are at increased risk of contracting and dying Covid compared to whites. Last month’s data revealed significant differences in vaccine intake between regions with high and low BAME populations, and ministers were criticized for not taking more urgent steps to address the issue.

The government has urged the hard-to-reach, impoverished ethnic community to provide vaccines from house to door amid fears that the coronavirus could be a disease of poverty.

More than 20 million people in the UK get the Covid vaccine for the first time. This includes 9 out of 10 people over the age of 65, but the NHS aims to encourage many of the BAME Group to accept the offer.

Dr. Saliha Mahmood Ahmed, NHS physician and 2017 MasterChef winner, said it was imperative to talk about the language of these communities.

As an NHS physician and a woman and mother in this community, I would like to use this platform to spread a positive message about vaccination as much as possible.

The NHS has provided the vaccine to everyone in the first four priority groups by mid-February and is currently working on the rest of the groups.

The plan last week considered by the government to ensure that all NHS and medical staff in the UK are vaccinated has been criticized for being ominous, and the number of rejecting jabs is likely to increase. Meanwhile, Dr. Habib Nakbi, head of the NHS Race and Health Observatory, said the mandatory covid vaccination policy is discriminatory and could increase inequality and increase bullying and bullying in the workplace.

According to the latest figures, more than a fifth of London’s frontline medical staff did not get the first vaccine. According to figures from NHS England, 93.1% of UK healthcare workers received their first vaccination by February 28th, but in London that rate was 78.7%.

The same trend is evident among nursing home workers. In London, 57.9% were vaccinated during this period, with a national rate of 72.9%.

London also lags behind other regions in terms of general vaccination rates, with only 85% of the population over 70 being vaccinated, well below the national vaccination rate of 97%. London’s ratio to this group has not changed from last week, suggesting that the capital’s clinical commissioning group has moved to a younger age group.

