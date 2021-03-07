Guardians of British Literature Jewels at Risk in V&A Plan to Cut Major Library Staff | V & A





They are the guardians of the country’s most valuable treasures, including Dickenss manuscripts, Shakespeare First Folio, and five Leonardo notebooks. However, librarians at the National Gallery at the Victoria and Albert Museum feel that they don’t value themselves because two-thirds of them are facing losing their jobs.

Thirty librarians were told to reduce their number to 10 as part of the museum’s massive restructuring.

V&A urgently informed its employees of the plan on February 26, after the Guardian revealed concerns that massive job cuts would be imminent as curators and custodians were shot.

As a result of the blockade, meetings were held remotely with everyone in the house. Collection director Antonia Bostrm was one of the V&A managers who confirmed the restructuring plan. V&A argues that the cuts are needed because they need to find Covid’s financial impact and 10 million sustainable savings per year.

Previous plans for restructuring have been controversial. Ex-director Elizabeth Esteve-Coll claimed to have increased attendance among the achievements, but the ad campaign title provoked resentment with a redundant program alongside An ace caff, which has a pretty cool museum.

The National Art Library (NAL) is one of the world’s four largest art libraries, with one in France and two in the United States. In addition to the approximately 1 million objects they hold, librarians provide access to approximately 2 million objects in the V&A department’s collection.

The jewel includes a Leonardo notebook full of his special drawings, including diagrams of devices related to hydraulic engineering, and the original Dickenss manuscript by Oliver Twist.

One of the Da Vinci’s manuscripts, Codex Forster Book I Fol 44r. Photo: Alamy

News of the NAL cut is the first confirmed details of the V&A plan. According to an internal document seen by the observer, the museum curator department will have to find a savings of 20%, and NAL will cut its new chief librarian role and agent backed by only eight librarians, assistant librarians and service assistants.

Another document provides a job description, giving employees a fixed-term contract, although some employees have been working for decades.

Elsewhere, it is stated in the documentation as follows: We will turn the NAL reading room into an art reading room accessible to the public. The NAL will not be open to the public for the next 12 months…Route and branch reviews will determine service delivery requirements. , Redesigned V&A, respond to mass demand and digitization priorities.

But one source said: The library is open to everyone. Request an object for free and view it in the library the same day. So I was very confused about what it means for them to open access. The library’s two main reading rooms are far from large and have a total capacity of just over 100 people. Before being closed, they squeezed about 120 people a day, on average. Scholars often say finding a place is difficult.

Museum officials said: While currently firing 20 staff and closing the library for about a year, the remaining 10 staff to keep the collection are still under review. So they can be restructured. There is a huge amount of uncertainty. Would you like to review during the opening? Instead, they made these cuts proactive and impatient, with a huge amount of experience, yet not figuring out the final way the library would work.

V&A said: Despite government emergency assistance, V&A faces a 10 million deficit per year. So, with deep regret, we had to navigate every route to reduce the cost of the entire museum to protect the future. NALs’ outstanding collection and iconic space are fundamental to V&A. Our proposal will protect and expand that remittance in the future, opening a reading room to more visitors while increasing digital access to a global audience. Now our priority is to openly and meaningfully consult our employees and union colleagues on these offers and support our staff community through this difficult process.

Mark Serwotka, Secretary General of the Public and Commercial Services Union, said: V&A’s decision to redundant staff and close the NAL is absurd and shortsighted before reviewing the future. .

