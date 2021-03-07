Partridge and Cairess are impressive at 10,000m as Wilkinson breaks the British gait record.





Newport’s track event sees the victories of Lily Partridge and Emile Cairess, while race walker Callum Wilkinson cuts a big chunk at the national 10,000m record.

Lily Partridge and Emile Cairess crashed the Elite Only Winter 10k in Newport while winning the South Wales meeting.

The two have accepted an invitation to join the best of Wales at a 10,000 m track event to give athletes a chance to race ahead of the British Olympic marathon at Kew Gardens later this month. For others, it was an opportunity to test your fitness and see how close you are to qualifying for the major championships.

Conditions with little wind and cool temperatures were ideal. Pacemaker Ieuan Thomas led the men as Cairess, Kris Jones, Dewi Griffiths and James Hunt made their way through the middle at 14:10 and played in the Commonwealth Games qualifying match.

Griffiths lost about 5 laps at Cairess and Jones. Shortly after Cairess began to speed up and command Jones.

Leeds AC Athlete took a higher pace in the last lap to lower the PB to 28:14.30. Jones was close to the 28:30 qualifying mark when he ran 28:33.17.

Griffith is the third home player at 28:45.72, signaling that his preparations for the Kew Gardens spectacle on March 26th will be planned.

Hunt posted an impressive PB of 28:59.63 on his 10,000m track debut.

Charlotte Arter led the early stages of the women’s match (see main image) and made a change to help training partner Jenny Nesbitt who is chasing the women’s qualifying mark at 32:30.

Arter, Nesbitt, Clara Evans, and Lily Partridge passed the midpoint at their target pace and held it up to 2 focus. When Nesbitt took the lead but slowed down in the second half, Partridge faced the other players and finished strong at 32:33.16.

It was really good. Partridge said. “It was definitely a boost to confidence. It seems to have been needed before Kew Gardens in 3 weeks.

It was a slight shock to the system. I don’t think I’ve been running the 10km track since 2016. I have to recover now. I left behind one or two tough workouts.

Nesbitt was at the next house outside the PB at 32:44.26, but nonetheless had a strong performance. Evans, her Cardiff club and training partner, took third place at 32:49.01, slightly ahead of 2016’s 36:20.35 PB.

Sarah Astin was chasing the qualifiers for the European U23 Championship held in Bergen this summer, but had to make her debut at a distance of 34:25.35.

British race gait record at Callum Wilkinson

The 10,000m Race Walks took place next and are meant to provide a preparatory race to athletes ahead of the Olympic Select event at Kew Gardens.

Enfield & Haringey’s Callum Wilkinson broke his national record with nearly 50 seconds and set a new record at 39:05.85.

He said: I am very happy with it. I wanted to race under my belt. It was important to put in a strong effort before the 20km ordeal at the end of this month.

At 20 km you have to suffer some degree. So a really fast 10km is a great way to practice without typing yourself in a 20km race.”

Heather Lewis was unfortunate that he missed the Commonwealth Games qualifying goal of 46:00 due to a penalty for technical violations. Her time at 46:44.77 failed to fulfill her performance justice following a 60 second penalty, but her time was still the best of her life.

The race currently hosts the elite’s only discus competition featuring British women’s champion Kirsty Law of Sale Harriers, and last week threw 54.96m in Newport and won Loughborough. Samantha Callaway threw 48.71m in runner-up behind Law at Loughborough.

The talented Welsh young player James Tomlinson threw 51.36m, while Curtis Matthews scored 45.10m. Disability Sport Wales players Harrison Walsh and Zachary Tandy threw 54.81m and 41.39m respectively.

