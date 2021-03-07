Covid UK: Coronavirus Cases, Deaths and Vaccinations Today | World news





The coronavirus hit the UK with more than 3 million cases and 120,000 deaths related to the disease.

The government figures below include confirmed cases where only a few people with the disease have not been tested.

Where are the current coronavirus hotspots in the UK?

When the pandemic began, London was most affected by the coronavirus. After that, the center of the virus moved to Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland, then rose again in London and in the southeast.

Daily life in the UK has been subject to varying levels of restrictions since March, and various national blockades currently apply in the UK, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. These regulations are set by the legislative bodies of each country, so there are regional differences.

Details of the English blockade are listed here, the Scottish blockade here, the Welsh language here, and Northern Ireland here.

How is the disease progressing in the UK?

British cases first peaked in early April and fell in late spring and summer. However, they increased again, passing an earlier peak in September and reaching a record level in January.

The number of coronavirus infections rose sharply after peaking in April, when records began at the end of March. That figure is currently rising since September and set a new record in January.

The number of deaths exceeded the first high in January, and the number of deaths per day once again exceeded 1,000.

Since UK regulators approved the Pfizer vaccine in December, the pace of vaccine launch in the UK has accelerated. Hundreds of thousands of people are now vaccinated every day.

Is the UK releasing the vaccine fast enough?

The government plans to provide the first vaccinations to 32 million people (nearly half of the population) by mid-April. This means vaccinating all nine priority groups, including everyone 50 years of age and older, all clinically vulnerable, and frontline health and social workers.

This is after the government has successfully achieved the first vaccination goal for everyone in the top four priority groups by mid-February.

How many times will the second wave be caused by more tests?

More cases were recorded in the second wave of the pandemic, which may be due in part to increased testing. More tests were conducted in the fall than in the first wave of spring.

In March and April, a relatively small number of tests were performed, mainly in hospitals, to people with severe symptoms. Most people with mild symptoms have not been tested, so these cases have not been recorded, so the actual number is likely to be much higher. Sir Patrick Vallance said the number of cases per day could have exceeded 100,000 in the days of the first wave.

Coronavirus Variant: What You Need to Know Video Explainer

More tests were available in the second wave, and the vast majority of people were tested by the community. This means that people with milder symptoms are currently tested and recorded on official figures. The actual number of cases is still more than the number recorded, but the tests make up a larger percentage of the total.

However, given the potential for the exponential growth of Covid-19, the shape of the case curve is very important, and you can see the effect of increasing cases in the hospitalization and mortality curves above.

Find a case of coronavirus near you

In the table below, you can see the number of cases per 100,000 in your area last week and since the start of the pandemic.

About this data

This data comes from UK public health in cooperation with mandated authorities in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Temporary discrepancies may arise due to differences in data collection and publication schedules. The October 3rd and 4th total cases include cases from the previous day that were posted late due to technical flaws.

Government figures for deaths used in this tracker include all deaths that occurred within 28 days of testing positive. This means that in both environments where testing is prevalent, deaths in hospitals and nursing homes can be quickly identified.

ONS captures death data differently with corresponding countries in Scotland and Northern Ireland. They count all deaths Covid has on the death certificate. About 90% of these deaths are due to Covid and are responsible for the rest.

Due to the ongoing nature of the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, this article is being updated regularly to reflect the current situation as much as possible. All significant modifications to this article or to previous versions of the article will continue to be footnotes in accordance with the Guardian editorial policy.

