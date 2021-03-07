US Senator Joe Manchin Plays Key Role in Vital Legislation | Voice of America





WASHINGTON – A key centrist U.S. Democratic lawmaker Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia helped negotiate the passage of President Joe Bidens’ relief package for $ 1.9 trillion, but said on Sunday he remained opposed the elimination of filibustering in the Senate to facilitate the passage of other progressive laws.

In the politically divided chamber, with 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, Manchin has played a central role in shaping humanitarian aid against the virus. He agreed to keep the national government payments of $ 300 per week to unemployed workers at their current level rather than raising the figure to $ 400 and cutting tax relief for the unemployed if they had annual family income. greater than $ 150,000.

We targeted where help was needed, Manchin told CNN. It is a great piece of legislation. It will help a lot of people.

Key facts about the $ 1.9T COVID bill

Legislation has yet to be passed in the House, signature of the presidents

But until Manchin reached an agreement with his more progressive Democratic allies in the Senate who wanted more financial aid for the unemployed, the passage of humanitarian aid remained uncertain. The House of Representatives is expected to approve the Senate’s version of the relief package in the coming days and send it to Biden for his signature, his first major legislative victory since taking office in January.

No Republican voted for the legislation in either chamber. In the Senate, this left Manchin, perhaps the most conservative of the 50-member Democratic caucus, with an outsized role in reaching a deal with his fellow Democrats even as he rejected proposals from Republican lawmakers to join. up to them to approve sharply reduced spending on coronaviruses. package.

“My Republican friends are my friends. They are not my enemies,” he told the Fox News Sunday show. “And my Democrats are my colleagues, nor are they my enemies. This is my caucus.

But Manchin said on talk shows on Sunday that he maintains his opposition to ending the legislative obstruction in the Senate, which some progressive Democrats want to remove in order to push Bidens’ legislative agenda with 51 to 50 votes if necessary, with Vice President Kamala Harris at the cast. the decisive vote.

Senate passes $ 1.9 trillion relief bill for COVID-19

50-49 vote is in line with the party in a chamber of 100 members

While simple majorities are sufficient to pass legislation in the House, 60 votes are often required in the Senate to end debate on controversial issues and move to a vote. If the filibuster is removed to prevent opponents from blocking key legislation, a Democratic majority, as is currently the case with the Harris ruling vote, could pass simple majority legislation.

Manchin, however, says he will not accede to other Democrats wishing to change Senate rules to end the use of filibuster, although he is open to making it more difficult to use, as a renewal of the tradition of years gone by when filibuster legislators were required to speak up during Senate debates by speaking for hours without interruption.

“I would make it harder to get rid of the filibuster, I support the filibuster, I will continue to support the filibuster,” Manchin said on Fox. “I think that defines who we are as a Senate. I’ll make it harder to get rid of it, but it should be painful if you want to use it.”

Manchin noted that in recent years it has become much easier to use filibuster.

“It should be really painful and we made it more comfortable,” he said.

Rules of Senate debate could come into play in the coming weeks on several Biden initiatives, including debate over a House-approved measure that would set national standards for the conduct of elections that Republicans oppose and whether to raise the US minimum wage for workers from $ 7.25 an hour to $ 15.

Manchin on CNN said there is not a senator opposed to raising the minimum wage, although the debate centers on how much and how quickly low-wage workers would be better paid. But an attempt by Biden to gradually increase the wage to $ 15 an hour was withdrawn from the coronavirus relief deal when several Democrats joined Republicans in opposing the provision.

