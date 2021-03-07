Britain Struggling To Rebuild Trade Relations With Latin America





It should be a golden opportunity for British business after Brexit.

Latin America once imported a third of its imports from Britain, as British companies built railroads across the continent, clothed wealthy citizens, and sold machinery for factories and ports.

But it was 1870, and 150 years after that was a story of constant decline. By 2018, less than 1% of Latin American imports came from the UK, and the region is competing for sub-Saharan Africa as the least important in global UK trade.

It is a record of the decision to change by Jonathan Knott, the newly appointed British Trade Commissioner for Latin America and the Caribbean.

In an interview with the Financial Times, he told the Financial Times, “Because we’re not good at what we can do right now, we have a chance to change the dial with British business drastically.”

The obstacles are daunting. Argentina, once Britain’s largest trading partner, has suffered a ruthless economic decline, and the ongoing dispute over the Falkland Islands is still annoying. Mexico enjoys preferential trade with its North American partners and has not established strong commercial ties in Brazil, its largest market.

One of Knott’s top priorities is improving trade agreements with the region. Continuity trading has retained the existing approach of UK companies, but the new Director of Trade is looking for a comprehensive and progressive agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership as the key to the next step.

The Pacific “Mega Free Trade Agreement” unites Australia, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei and Vietnam as well as Chile, Mexico and Peru. The UK applied for official membership in early February and is expected to have talks later this year.

“With CPTPP. . . Our company makes it much easier to trade there and between those countries,” Knott said.

In the meantime, his team is working to break down the non-tariff barriers blocking UK exporters (28 launched last year) and improve access to export finance.

Among UK corporate opportunities are green technology, agricultural technology, educational technology, life sciences and healthcare, as well as more traditional sectors such as oil, gas, mining and defense.

But first, British companies must overcome decades of neglect. “after [second world] The war kept Britain away from Latin America,” said a senior envoy from the region. “There were no resources or strategic interests to sustain a significant presence to compete with the US.”

recommendation

As Foreign Minister William Hague launched an initiative in 2010 to promote diplomacy, trade and investment with Latin America. This included new embassies, the appointment of trade directors, and increased trade visits. However, a report from the Canning House think tank concluded 10 years later that “the results are poor in terms of what the UK exports to the region.”

Latin American officials complain that British companies are reluctant to invest in long-term relationships with their home countries, preferring more familiar markets in the United States, Europe or Asia. One envoy said, “The French and the Spaniards were much more active, they built better ties, and are more willing to spend years building their presence without selling here.

Another difficulty is the limited ability of British trade negotiators. The clear priority for the UK will be the trade agreements with the Mercosur block of Latin American countries, including Brazil and Argentina.

Even Latin American countries that have negotiated a rollover over existing EU contracts with the UK complain that London’s trade officials are too busy with other regions to have enough time to keep up-to-date information.

The knot is still optimistic. He said of Latin America, “It’s just such an opportunity that Britain should be able to exploit. “This is how the trade UK continues to grow.”

