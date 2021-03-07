US presses UN-led peace conference in letter to Afghan leader





Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken proposed a United Nations-led peace conference in Turkey to form an inclusive Afghan government with the Taliban and establish a three-month reduction in violence leading to a ceasefire -fire.

In a letter to President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan requesting his urgent leadership, Blinken said the Biden administration had lost confidence in the hesitant negotiations between Mr. Ghanis’ government and the Taliban. The unusually direct letter, in which Mr. Blinken asked Mr. Ghani to understand the urgency of my tone, reflected American frustration with the often hard-line Afghan presidents in stalled peace talks.

The existence of the letter has been confirmed by a US official in Washington and by the Afghan government.

Negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban began in September as part of a February 2020 deal between the militants and the United States. But talks broke down on issues such as the exchange of prisoners and the reduction of violence.

Mr Blinken wrote that the United States had not decided to withdraw the remaining 2,500 American troops from Afghanistan by May 1, as stated in its agreement with the Taliban. He expressed concern that the security situation would worsen and that the Taliban could achieve rapid territorial gains after a US withdrawal.

The State Department declined to comment on the letter, but said in a statement that all options remained on the table regarding the withdrawal of US troops.

We made no decision regarding our position of strength in Afghanistan after May 1, the statement said.

A withdrawal would create enormous security problems for Mr. Ghanis’ government and its overburdened security forces.

The United Nations-led conference in Turkey would include envoys from the United States, China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran and India to discuss a unified approach to supporting peace in Afghanistan, Mr. Blinken.

The letter’s existence was reported after Zalmay Khalilzad, the US peace envoy, last week presented an overview of US policy options to Mr. Ghanis’ government and Taliban negotiators. The proposals, intended to revive the stalled peace negotiations, included a roadmap for a future Afghan government with Taliban representation, a revised Afghan constitution using the current one as an initial model, and the terms of a ceasefire. permanent and complete.

The New York Times obtained a copy of the proposals, dated February 28, which Afghan officials confirmed were delivered by Mr. Khalilzad last week.

Significantly, the proposals called for national elections after the establishment of a transitional peace government in Afghanistan. The Taliban opposed the elections, calling them Western interference.

The proposals also include guaranteed rights for women and for religious and ethnic minorities, and protections for a free press. The Taliban violently cracked down on women and minorities and did not allow independent news media when the group ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

Taliban negotiators said they supported women’s rights within the restrictions of Islamic law, the same restrictions that activists cited to ban women from schools and workplaces.

The outline presented by Mr. Khalilzad proposed a High Council for Islamic Jurisprudence to advise an independent judiciary to resolve disputes over the interpretation of Islamic law. The proposals recognize Islam as the country’s official religion and recognize the importance of Islamic values ​​in a future Afghan state.

The plan proposed that the government and the Taliban each appoint seven members to the High Council, including a 15th appointed by the Afghan president. Similar arrangements have been proposed for a commission to draft a revised constitution and a joint commission to monitor and enforce the ceasefire.

The proposals also called on the Taliban to withdraw their military structures and officers from neighboring countries. Pakistan has provided sanctuary for Taliban commanders and fighters returning to Afghanistan and has allowed militants to maintain political advice in the country.

Pakistan and the Taliban are unlikely to accept such a proposal.

An introduction to the document said it set out the principles of governance, security and the rule of law and presented power-sharing options that could help both sides reach a political settlement ending the war.

The Biden administration has said the Taliban has failed to deliver on its commitments to reduce violence and sever ties with extremist groups like Al Qaeda and Islamic State. But Washington has also grown impatient with Mr. Ghani, who refused to consider a caretaker government that would almost certainly end his second five-year term as president.

Violence has escalated in Afghanistan over the past year, with persistent territorial gains by the Taliban and attacks on besieged government forces. Mr. Ghanis’ government blamed the Taliban for a series of targeted assassinations of government officials and supporters, members of the security forces and their families, civil society advocates and journalists.

The Taliban have used violence as leverage in peace talks in Doha, Qatar, dragging out negotiations pending a decision by President Biden on troop withdrawal on May 1.

Mr Blinkens’ letter expressed impatience with the pace of the negotiations, saying the United States intends to move things more fundamentally and more quickly towards a permanent and comprehensive settlement and ceasefire.

Asfandyar Mir, an analyst at the Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University, said Biden’s policy outlined in Mr Blinkens’ letter was focused, aggressive and ambitious, but also carried enormous risks.

He added: It has way too many moving parts, and time is not on the administration side, so it can fail. Some US allies might be reluctant, especially as the Taliban has shown limited interest in meaningful engagement.

Mr Mir said the letter indicated that the Biden administration viewed Mr Ghani as an obstacle to peace. He’s not in the mood to indulge his parochialism, he said.

Mr Blinkens’ letter, first reported by independent channel TOLO News in Kabul, said the proposed three-month reduction in violence was aimed at preventing a widely anticipated spring offensive by the Taliban while giving negotiations a chance. to start fresh.

I urge you to seriously consider the proposal, the secretary told Mr. Ghani.

Mr. Blinken has already indicated that US troops will not stay in Afghanistan indefinitely. Many analysts say Afghan security forces, already plagued by high rates of casualties and desertions, would find it difficult to hold back the Taliban without the presence of US troops, even if Washington and coalition allies continued to provide support. financial aid and military equipment.

I must also make it clear to you, Mr President, that as our political process continues in Washington, the United States has not ruled out any options, Mr Blinken wrote.

Adam Weinstein, a Middle East researcher at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft and an Afghanistan war veteran, said the Biden administration viewed Mr. Ghani as both a necessary partner and an obstacle to a peace deal.

This letter sends a strong message to Ghani to play ball or get out of the way, he said.

