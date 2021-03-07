The UK’s coal mine plan meets local needs for global green ambitions.





Britain’s first new deep coal mine for over 30 years opened up an old division. People living in Whitehaven, a gloomy town to build, get excited. World climate activists, including Sir Greta Thunberg and Sir David Attenborough, and a large part of the British public are amazed.

The agonizing debate is what governments are used to reducing carbon emissions. Is it fair for a single community to sacrifice prosperity for the good of all?

The local authorities, Cumbria County Council, approved the mine in October, and the British government confirmed the decision in January. However, on February 9, Congress said it would review the decision. This, following a wave of protests from the green group and a letter to the government by the advisory body Climate Change Committee (CCC), warned that the mine would leave a “negative impression” for the UK when it chaired the COP26 UN climate talks. Make it harder to meet your carbon reduction goals.

The town’s Conservative Mayor Mike Starkie, off the coast of Cumbria in northwest England, said 500 promised, well-paid jobs are essential for remote villages where at least many jobs in the supply chain have not recovered. In the 1980s pit closure. “It will change lives and the local economy,” said Starkie. “90% of people support it. I get more complaints about the new home.”

Mike Starkie:’It will change lives and the local economy’ © Jon Super/FT

However, according to a poll by YouGov commissioned by Greenpeace, a third of British citizens were in favor of a full ban on coal mines.

The proposed 160 million pound Woodhouse Colliery is next to the Haig pit, which was closed in 1984. The old winding gear still towers over Kells’ public housing complex. Starkey argues that when China and other countries continue to burn coal, half of their children live in poverty and jobs should not be missed.

Conservative lawmakers across the north also supported the mines to strengthen support for the “red wall” seats previously held by the Labor Party. As Labor nationwide opposes the plan, Tories sees an opportunity to solidify its claim to be a real alliance of the working class after sweeping Brexit voters in the industry in the 2019 elections.

Upon approval, Woodhouse will produce 2.7 million tonnes of coking coal per year for use in the steel industry in the UK and mainland Europe, which now imports supplies from Australia, the United States and Russia. Sponsors say the use of Woodhouse’s coal could reduce transport emissions.

Mark and Diane Tomlinson:’The majority of people in the area prefer mines’ © Jon Super/FT

Many people at Whitehaven believe that their opponents did not do the research. “To make high carbon steel, coking coal is needed. I need steel for wind turbines.” 58-year-old Mark Tomlinson said he took a walk along the harbor. “The majority of people in the area are in favor of mine,” said 57-year-old wife Diane.

Lynn Johnston and her daughter Kirby walk the dog near the beach and say, “I hope we can go ahead. “Young people need jobs.”

Lynn Johnston with daughter Kirby:’Young people need a job’ © Jon Super/FT

Some older people are also keen. Neil Messenger left town when Haig closed its doors in 1984. He was one of 180,000 coal miners who lost their jobs in 15 years as the Conservative government closed most of the pit and sold the rest. Kellingley, the last deep mine in North Yorkshire, was closed in 2015.

Messenger, now 57 years old, made a name for himself in Woodhouse. “I went down to the mine when I visited school when I was 14 and didn’t want to do anything else. Comradeship is different from anywhere else.”

Neil Messenger:’I went down to the mine when I visited school when I was 14, and I didn’t want to do anything else. ‘© Jon Super/FT

The Whitehaven economy relies heavily on Sellafield’s nuclear waste site, and well-paying jobs outside the energy industry are difficult to find.

The handsome Georgian port has a lot of crumbling buildings and empty shops, and the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated its decline.

Andrew McDowell:’If mine comes, it will be fantastic for Whitehaven’ © Jon Super/FT

News agent Andrew McDowell said, “When mine comes, it will be fantastic for Whitehaven.

Developer West Cumbria Mining says the CCC report and carbon budget is “ [planning] Commission to reach another decision” and I am sure of approval again.

But Jill Perry, a Green Party leader who lives near Whitehaven, said activists would use the report to request judicial review. “The Council is concerned about legal issues.

Jill Perry:’The Council is concerned about legal issues’ © Jon Super/FT

She also pointed out to potential client British Steel’s recent revelation that coke couldn’t be used because it contained too much sulfur.

And as a CCC contest, mines could be redundant as steel makers invest in hydrogen power, which could be commercially realized in about 10 years.

Whitehaven’s handsome Georgian port is full of crumbling buildings and empty shops. © Jon Super / FT

She says local residents need “sustainable” jobs, such as home insulation or steel recycling. Local government associations have estimated that the Copeland district, including Whitehaven, could create 860 green jobs by 2050 in areas such as energy efficiency and renewable power generation.

Even if the Cumbria County Council approves the mine again, the government may have a final say. Community secretary Robert Jenrick said it was a local issue about the embarrassment of colleagues, including cabinet minister Alok Sharma, who will host COP26 in November.

With awkward timings, last week he attended the Powering Past Coal Alliance summit in the UK and Canada, challenging countries to phase out fuels in energy production.

Kwasi Kru Teng, who replaced Sharma as a business secretary, admitted that there was “tension” over plans within the government.

This is due to not only the UK’s net zero carbon target for 2050, but also its commitment to phase out coal-fired power generation by 2024. “There is some tension between the decision to open the mine and our commitment to remove coal from the grid. “Kwarteng said at a screening committee hearing held in Congress last month.

Project proponents also point out that it is hypocritical to block mines while importing coke and steel. One government supporter said, “We always need steel. If we don’t make it ourselves, we have to import it with all the carbon costs that come with it.”

