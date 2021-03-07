American vaccinations are accelerating. But experts say you should continue to wear a mask





As the United States ramps up its mass vaccination campaign, public health experts warn of complacency and a possible further increase in cases.

On Sunday, Dr Michael Osterholm, who heads the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, compared the current Covid-19 situation in the United States to the eye of the hurricane in an interview with the host Chuck Todd on Meet the Press. Of particular concern are the coronavirus variants that have higher transmission rates and are considered more deadly, Osterholm said.

It looks like things are going really well, Osterholm said. You can see a blue sky. We have had a terrible and terrible year. But what we do know is about to happen to us is the situation with this B.1.1.7 variant … we need to keep America as safe as possible from this virus by not giving up any of the public health measures we took.

NEW: @Mtosterholm says we are in the eye of the hurricane right now on the spread of the coronavirus. #MTP

Osterholm: It looks like things are going great, we even see blue skies … but we know what’s going to happen to us, that’s the situation with this B117 [UK] variant. pic.twitter.com/kQbYxdL6gS

Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 7, 2021

One of those public health measures has grown in popularity of late: White House Covid-19 Tsar Jeff Zients told Meet the Press on Sunday that a record 2.9 million of Covid-19 vaccine had been administered on Saturday, setting a new record for the third day in a row.

On average, Zients said, the United States is now administering about 2.2 million doses per day, an increase of 1.3 million doses per day from levels in mid-January.

EARLIER: “It’s really a big step forward to have enough vaccines for all adult Americans by the end of May,” said Jeff Zients, WH coronavirus response coordinator. #MTP

“When we walked into the office 6-7 weeks ago there weren’t enough supplies and he was pushed away. pic.twitter.com/jgq51wyKae

Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 7, 2021

And according to Andy Slavitt, the White House’s senior advisor on the Covid-19 response, a majority of 59 percent of adults 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, as have about 23 percent of all adults. Americans.

Polls suggest vaccine reluctance is also declining in the United States, even as vaccine supply grows. According to a new poll from the Pew Research Center on Friday, 69% of the American population has already been vaccinated or plans to be vaccinated as soon as it becomes available.

That’s a significant advance from November, when just 60% of U.S. adults said they would definitely or likely receive the vaccine when it becomes available, according to Pew, and even more from the lowest state confidence level. United on vaccines in September, when only 51 percent planned to be vaccinated. Public health experts estimate that 70 to 80 percent of Americans will need to be vaccinated for the United States to have herd immunity.

Vaccination hesitation fell even more sharply among black Americans in the latest Pew poll: 61% now say they have already been vaccinated or plan to be vaccinated, up from 42% in November.

These statistics are just the latest good news about vaccines in the United States, following the approval by the Food and Drug Administrations of a third vaccine for emergency use late last month, and the President Joe Bidens announced Tuesday that the United States is on track to have enough vaccines. for every adult in America at the end of May.

On Saturday, Biden set an even more ambitious target, suggesting the United States could have enough vaccines by mid-May.

Biden also announced on Tuesday a new partnership between pharmaceutical giants Merck and Johnson & Johnson. The two companies are expected to work together to speed up production of Johnson & Johnsons’ newly approved single-injection vaccine, which clinical trials have shown to be highly effective in preventing hospitalization and serious illnesses caused by Covid-19.

And billions of federal dollars for vaccine distribution are almost on their way after the Senate passed a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package on Saturday along strict party lines. The bill will return to the House this week for a final vote and is expected to land on Bidens’ desk for a signature shortly thereafter.

Taken together, the vaccine news points to a much more optimistic trajectory for the country as spring and summer approach, as Dr Anthony Fauci noted on Face the Nation on Sunday.

Will warmer weather mean less COVID-19 mitigation? Dr Anthony Fauci tells @margbrennan, not so quickly: “We’ve seen this movie before,” warning of a precedent for power surges this summer.

Fauci, however, says vaccine supply “will increase dramatically” in the coming weeks pic.twitter.com/BFmMfN0WwS

Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 7, 2021

We must gradually move back [on restrictions] as we get more people vaccinated, he told host Margaret Brennan. And this is happening every day, more and more people, and more so as we get more doses, which are going to be drastically increased as we go into April and May.

Don’t relax yet, say public health experts

Despite a tide of good news in recent weeks, Fauci has also warned against overturning restrictions too quickly, pointing out in its Face the Nation appearance on Sunday that although US cases of Covid-19 have fallen sharply in recent weeks , the decline begins to stabilize.

The plateau at a level of 60,000 to 70,000 new cases per day is not an acceptable level, Fauci said. And if you look at what happened in Europe a few weeks ago, they are usually a few weeks ahead of us in these patterns, they were going down too, and then they were leveling off. And in the last week or so, they’ve had an increase of about 9% in cases.

Another peak of infection? A fourth wave? Dr Anthony Fauci reiterates his concern that COVID-19 cases have declined and peaked at around 60,000 or 70,000 cases – he says this is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/bzbcEh0AJ3

Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 7, 2021

Not all states in the United States have taken the Faucis’ warnings to heart, however: Despite concerns about a variant-fueled push in the United States, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves have both decided to lift mask warrants and relax other public health restrictions in their states last week, alarming public health officials.

When you look at the numbers in Mississippi, Reeves told CNN Jake Tapper on Sunday, that doesn’t justify government intervention. … Our number one tool against viruses is to launch gunshots.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves on CNN defends his decision to quash his state’s mask mandate even as public health officials insist it’s a bad idea pic.twitter.com/ 5wmXKLQr0E

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 7, 2021

According to the Washington Post, however, Mississippi lags the rest of the country in per capita vaccine distribution as of Thursday, as does Texas. And while vaccines are an important mitigation tool, Osterholm advocated maintaining other techniques to stop infections, telling Meet the Press you wouldn’t catch me tonight in a crowded restaurant somewhere, even with my vaccination.

Noting that public health guidelines continue to recommend masks and social distancing, some of Abbott and Reevess’ other Republican governors, such as West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, have expressed confusion with the decision by Texas and the United States. Mississippis to relax restrictions early.

For crying out loud, Justice told Face the Nation on Sunday, if we could be a little more careful for 30 more days, or 45 more days, or whatever it took us to get on one. solid ground is the approach of West Virginias. take.

West Virginia Governor @JimJusticeWV on Other States Lifting Mask Warrants During COVID-19

To cry out loud, if you could be a little more careful … so that we get on rock solid ground, this is the approach West Virginias is going to take. “Pic.twitter.com/G0BzkOJLED

Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 7, 2021

The judges’ position is not only supported by public health experts, but polls also suggest it is popular: According to a new survey from ABC and Ipsos, a majority of Americans around 56% believe that mask mandates are relaxed too quickly.

Zients reiterated this position to Todd on Sunday.

We have to make sure we don’t let our guard down, Zients said. We must stay on this path and beat this pandemic.







