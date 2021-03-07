UK service sector confidence reached a high 12 months after the successful vaccine launch.





According to the latest Business Trends report from accounting and business advisory firm BDO, the service optimism index rose 7.53 points to 94.13 in February as the number of British people vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to grow. Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

The continued success of the vaccine launch program in the UK has resulted in new data showing increased confidence in the service sector over 12 months.

The growth of the index covering industries ranging from retail and hospitality to professional services suggests that many companies expected a significant return to normal even before the UK government explained its lockdown roadmap at the end of last month.

As the prime ministers’ fiscal expansion stance continues over the next few months, confidence in the business is expected to increase. During Wednesday’s budget, he said there was a light at the end of the tunnel to recover after the epidemic.

His blockbuster announcement included a number of changes to taxes and welfare, along with new spending plans.

Rishi Sunak details cover-up tax increases on income, inheritance, capital gains, and pensions while providing more support to low-income workers and those struggling with COVID-19.

But manufacturing confidence fell 0.27 points to 83.99 last month as vaccine optimism was offset by the Brexit collapse and border tensions.

The report also revealed that the UK labor market has shown signs of stabilization as the government’s baggy plans extend through September. The BDO employment index rose from 107.64 in January to 107.68 in February for the first time in four months.

Kaley Crossthwaite, BDO’s partner, said: The pace of vaccine launch across the UK has provided companies with desperately needed relief opportunities.

There is no reason to believe that this optimism could persist as the gradual rise of the business lifeline in the form of long-term dormancy plans, as the business lifeline expands and additional support is provided to hospitality services through extended business rate mitigations and services lowered to VAT 5%. There is. At the depth of containment.

To date, about 21 million people in the UK have been vaccinated (first shot), and the majority over 80 are taking jabs with seniors living in nursing homes.

As part of the vaccine delivery plan, the government hopes that all adults will be vaccinated by the fall and plans to have a total of 2,700 vaccine sites across the country.

The official estimate of the number of people reinfected by each infected person is currently between 0.6 and 0.9 in the UK, and new infections decrease by 2 to 6% per day.

The UK is the first European country to pass the landmark of 100,000 COVID deaths and is the fifth country in the world after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico.

However, new virus cases plunged from 66,405 per day on January 11 to 6,573 on Thursday.

