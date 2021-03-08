COVID/Brexit Cocktail: UK, US, German and Chinese market share decline





Bloomberg

The biggest player in the short selling game is taking the pass.

(Bloomberg)-Reddit, Congress, C-suite on air again. Hedge funds that get rich through short selling are the enemy. The odd thing is that the biggest players in the game are getting passes, these are asset managers, pension plans, and sovereign wealth funds that offer most of the securities used to take bearish positions. BlackRock Inc. And if they don’t play basic roles like State Street Corp., California Public Employees Retirement System, and Kuwait Investment Authority, investors like Gabe Plotkin are investors like Melvin Capital Management, who have become piatas for GameStop Corp’s day traders. Plotkin looks for a debt every time it sells stock at the House Financial Services Commission’s hearing on the GameStop short squeeze on February 18. As of mid-2020, about $24 trillion of stocks and bonds were available for these borrowings, according to the International Securities Loan Association, with $1.2 trillion (worth one-third of all hedge fund assets) actually on loan. . On the surface, it is against logic. Given the public belief that short selling causes undue losses in some stocks, why would shareholders want to supply ammunition to attack their investments? The explanation is very simple. You can generate extra income that increases your profits by lending your securities for a small fee and interest. It is the core of an industry where fund managers beat the benchmark and are especially valuable in a world of low returns. The trade-off is simple: for investors with large and diverse portfolios, a single stock plunge under the weight of short selling campaigns have little effect in the long run. In the short run, the more total bets on the stock (so-called short-term interest), the higher the fees the lender can charge. For GameStop, short-term interest was unusually high and the loan stake was high. Ken Griffin testified at a hearing on February 18 that the annual yield was between 25 and 30 percent. Griffin runs market maker Citadel Securities, and one of the world’s largest hedge funds, Citadel, and securities lending is a way for long-term holders to generate additional alpha, said Nancy Allen of DataLend, who collects data on securities financing. . It was originally a way to cover costs, but it has been an investment feature over the past 10 to 15 years, and not everyone is familiar with the underlying conflict. In December 2019, Japan’s government pension investment fund said that a $1.6 trillion government pension investment fund stopped lending international stocks to short sellers and that the practice is inconsistent with its responsibilities as a trustee. The decision at the time cost about $100 million in annual sales losses for GPIF. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has regulated short selling since the 1930s, cracking down on abuse markets such as naked short selling, including taking short short positions without borrowing. stock. Proponents of legitimate short selling argue that its use increases liquidity, increases prices, and acts as a barrier against fraud and hype, and top management, whose payroll packages often rely on stock performance, regularly criticize short selling as an eagle. Recently, the short circuit was caused by an emotional joke on the Reddits WallStreetBets forum. Some speculators were contributing to GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. And other meme stocks that raised the price of them, punished hedge funds that bet on them, and were delighted when the buy resulted in bruising losses at Melvin, Maplelane Capital, and Citron Research. At a hearing on February 18, the main actors of the GameStop craze testified. Plotkin was baked by committee members for Melvins short positions. Citadels Griffin and others faced broader questions about short selling. However, no one asked about the supply of borrowed stocks, there were no witnesses to call in the securities lending industry, there is a symbiotic relationship between hedge funds and the prime brokerage units of Wall Street companies, most of which are based on securities lending. Prime brokers act as intermediaries for borrowers who want to sell stocks and bonds and facilitate trading. Securities loans generated $2.9 billion in intermediary revenue in 2020, nearly the same as in 2019, according to DataLend, and demand for short positions is already expected to decline as stock prices hit an all-time high. It can now be further weakened by the threat of retaliation from the Reddit crowd. Griffin said there was no doubt that Terrell would lower short selling as a result of the crushing of the game stop, and thinks the whole industry will have to adapt, Flokin said at a hearing. I don’t think investors like me don’t want to be sensitive to these dynamics. This can be a threat to dealers who broker stock loans, as well as holders who supply securities and share profits. According to DataLend, they earned $7.7 billion globally in 2020 from a record nearly $10 billion in 2018. DataLend said its February loan fees increased 4.2% year-on-year after the GameStop attack, and securities lending accounted for $652 million (just 4%) of BlackRocks revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020, but costing little. The risk is low because the borrower has to pay collateral equal to or greater than the value of the loan. At the second-largest custody banks, BlackRock and State Street Corp., the value of lending securities as of December 31, respectively, was $350 billion and $44.1 billion, up at least 20% year-on-year. Morning Star’s vice president of research, John Rekenthaler, said. You’re scraping nickel on the street, but you have a lot of money and others can get hit too. Just as Robinhood Markets can sell order flows to Citadel and other market makers to offer zero-commission trading, asset managers typically pass some of their securities loan proceeds as a type of customer rebate. Citadels Griffin told GameStop hearings that investors are making significant returns from participating in the securities lending market. This occurs as a benefit of pension plans, ETFs, and other institutional loan pools participating in the securities lending market. (Add data on loan fees after short-term chart) For more articles like this, please visit: Subscribe now and receive the most trusted source of business news: 2021 Bloomberg LP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos