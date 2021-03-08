UK offshore energy needs better coordination.





A new report from the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) requires a more integrated approach to the deployment of UK offshore energy networks to avoid overcrowding.

The offshore energy sector, which encompasses oil and gas, wind, hydrogen and electricity transmission, combined with finite ocean resources will limit the opportunity to maximize the benefits of all existing and emerging technologies in the transition to net zero without clear coordination. . IET revealed.

Elaine Greig, Director of Renewable Consulting Group and IET Energy Policy Panel Member, said: The oceans across the UK are an important resource, but the marine energy space is very limited and there is a high demand for both use and protection.

The marine environment is a very powerful asset for the UK, but if we don’t properly plan the critical role that can reach net zero, we risk getting full.

The UK government has set a goal of installing 40GW of offshore wind by 2030, which will occupy all of its current capacity, Greig said.

He added that a strategy is important to effectively deploy new renewable energy and grid networks while adjusting the current infrastructure, both offshore and onshore.

Additional renewable energy capacity, including offshore wind, is required to go beyond the 2030 target and reach the net zero target by 2050.

A more combined approach is essential, Greig added. The first step is full participation with the entire energy industry in the planned coordination.

Constraints have also been identified at typical cable landing locations across the UK, and pressures have increased in response to new targets.

The IET Landscape Report reiterates the importance of mapping the UK’s offshore cable landing points and grid-connected models to consider both in a coordinated energy system.

As a result of examining the market, the report found that there are more than 50 well-known industry initiatives with more than 500 participants from various stakeholder groups, and a significant number of smaller initiatives are also under way.

Among these, there are 16 major groups that are actively integrating overseas networks, and the report has identified and highlighted the urgent need to implement and inform opportunities for better integration.

The benefits of the combined approach extend far beyond the UK’s net zero target through more efficient supply chains, better regulation, job creation and lower overall costs (including end users).

Greig said: Regions such as the Baltic region of the EU show that in regions where there is no market competition and generation, the industry can collaborate to develop coordinated multipurpose systems.

This is the approach you should take if you want to maximize the benefits of all existing and emerging technologies to move to net zero.

