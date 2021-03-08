UK’s top female entrepreneurs backed by the government to revitalize the economy through innovation





UK’s 40 UK’s leading ideas leading women innovators to recover from COVID-19 and expand innovation to tackle global challenges from Belfast to Bristol to expand investment on International Women’s Day by 50,000 You will receive government subsidies. It is the beginning of the UK Science Week and is part of the government’s bold ambition to build a better environment through innovative science and research.

As the UK recovers better from the COVID-19 pandemic and advances its climate change ambitions, pioneering British women entrepreneurs are getting government support to drive new innovations and business ideas.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Science Secretary Amanda Soloway announced today (Monday, March 8, 2021) to offer 50,000 cash injections and personalized mentoring each to 40 of the country’s top female innovators to scale and reach the market. Will be released. A disruptive business idea that has come up with many ideas in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government-backed business innovations located across the UK from Scotland to Salisbury include companies that make sustainable green interior furniture for the aviation industry, apps that make emergency services more accessible to people suffering from domestic violence, and at scale. It includes innovative technologies for support. An organization that manages and reduces waste.

Science Secretary Amanda Solloway said:

As we build better on COVID, it is my priority to continue to provide the best women innovators with the tools they need to succeed, while encouraging a new generation of women to move forward and pursue ambitions.

Today we are supporting 40 of the most pioneering women entrepreneurs to help turn innovative ideas and aspirations into reality, create products and services that help us improve our lives and revitalize our economy.

Entrepreneurs supported today include:

Joan DArcy, founder of Plastic @ Bay in Durness, northwest Scotland, aims to protect the UK environment by developing the Local Ocean Plastic Recycling Facility (LOPRF) in the UK’s coastal community. These facilities can quickly and inexpensively recycle marine plastics on site, converting plastic waste into building materials. The facility will not only utilize local material sources, but will also provide young people with local employment and training opportunities. Each recycling facility employs at least three people to use and maintain low-tech recycling machines. Samantha Bunyan Cecence’s co-founder in Salisbury is decarbonizing the aerospace industry by providing an eco-friendly alternative to the current interiors of British aircraft. Cecence will use these funds to develop furniture for economic and business class aerospace interiors, all of which will be made of sustainable composite materials including recycled materials and natural fibers. The funding also enables businesses to develop sustainable aerospace carry-on items such as amenity kits, Lise Pape Parkinson, founder of Walk with Path in London, which is expanding its customer base for clean products to consumers beyond business. Developed Path Feel’s first medical device, a smart insole that aims to improve mobility for seniors suffering from chronic diseases such as illness. The insole reacts directly to the applied pressure and vibrates, giving the user a sense of balance with the floor, eliminating reliance on the cane and frame.

Today’s funding is part of the government’s flagship Women in Innovation Awards, presented by Innovate UK, part of the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), which will increase the number of women entrepreneurs in the UK and invest 180 billion in the economy. Each winner will receive a 50,000 cash boost and a personalized mentoring and business support package to help advance pioneering products and services.

Emily Nott, Head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at Innovate UK, said:

As 2020 turns out to be an incredibly difficult year for everyone, especially women, continuing to support women entrepreneurs in 2021 has been a real priority for Innovate UK. We have had a tremendous response and can see the positive side of the epidemic. Some of the candidate lists have been inspired to start a business in response to the challenges they have.

Working with the winners, Innovate UK will help them grow further. We want to see what these inspiring women are accomplishing and how they can be an example of inspiring the next generation and encouraging more women-led businesses in this country as we rebuild and recover. It forms a key part of the government’s ambitious R&D roadmap released in July 2020, which supports innovators and risk-takers in the UK by funding entrepreneurs and start-ups to expand their innovation. I try to do it.

Emma Shaw, co-founder of the Library of Things, said:

Whether it’s a drill for DIY work, a tent for a camping adventure, or a garden tool, anyone should have access to quality products that improve their home, life, and environment. The LoT has been overwhelmed by the demand from communities across the UK who want to bring this scheme to their neighborhoods, as well as local governments and businesses who want to commission LoT services to revitalize the local circular economy.

Note to editors

Other winners of this year’s Women in Innovation Awards are:

Beka Hume (TapSOS) from Belfast, Northern Ireland: Becca is helping to develop technologies that ensure the access and inclusion of emergency services. The TapSOS app provides non-verbal tools to generate alerts for police, fire and rescue, ambulance and coast guard. Initially designed for the deaf and deaf, this investment allows Becca to expand its services to victims of domestic violence for discreet reporting when the 999 phone is unsafe, especially in response to the severe increase in domestic violence caused by COVID-19. There is.

Sophie Walker of Derbyshire, co-founder of DSPOSAL: Sophie founded DSPOSAL, a clean technology company, to help people make better decisions with resources and waste and clean up the environment. She will use the funds to develop new digital software that allows waste managers at large organizations like the NHS to better manage their waste supply chains and tackle waste crimes that cost the UK economy a billion per year. The software is piloted by Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, one of the largest NHS Trusts in the United States.

Emma Shaw in London, co-founder of the Library of Things: Emma is expanding the business of the Library of Things, the world’s first and only home appliance rental kiosk operator, to help people rent more than 50 cheaply to save money and reduce waste. Support. High quality DIY products including drills, hedge trimmers and gazebos. The initiative aims to open up a new, circular consumerist model in cities across the UK. Borrowing is better than buying across the UK. It’s cheaper and more convenient for individuals, more rewards for the community, and kinder for the planet. They plan to install more than 100 kiosks across the UK by 2025.

Sarah Henley, founder of London-based comedy group NextUp, will use this funding to advocate and support live British comedies impacted by COVID-19, like many industries. As lockout restrictions are eased, NextUp will develop innovative streaming technologies that allow a hybrid audience of face-to-face and live streaming to interact with comics and enjoy a live experience. This will not only provide additional revenue streams for venues and performers, but will also make live music more accessible to those who are unable to perform in person due to health conditions or COVID restrictions.

About women’s innovation

Innovate UK launched Women in Innovation in 2016. Studies show that only 1 in 7 applications for Innovate UK applications came from women. Increasing the number of female entrepreneurs can provide 180 billion to the economy.

The goal was to get more women with innovative ideas within UK companies. Women in Innovation is part of Innovate UKs’ commitment to promoting greater diversity and inclusion in business innovation.

This program is about finding women with interesting and innovative ideas and ambitious plans to inspire others. This award is for female founders, co-founders, or senior decision makers working in businesses that have been operating for at least one year. Program support includes 50,000 individual grants and customized packages of mentoring, coaching and business support.

The campaigns and awards programs of 2016 and 2018 have had a huge impact so far. The number of women applying for Innovate UKs funding and support increased by 70%. The Women in Innovation Awards 2020/21 builds on this success.

For more information see: ktn-uk.org/programme/women-in-innovation/

About Innovate UK

Innovate UK drives productivity and economic growth by helping companies develop and realize the potential of new ideas, including the UK’s world-class research base. They connect businesses with partners, customers and investors to help turn these ideas into commercially successful products and services, business growth.

