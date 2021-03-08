COVID/Brexit Cocktail: UK, US, German and Chinese market share decline





According to a new study released on Monday, the UK lost market share in the US, Germany and China during the COVID-19 pandemic due to global trade turmoil, Brexit and low productivity.

According to a report from Aston Universitys Lloyds Banking Group Center for Business Prosperity, the UK has been particularly bad due to a long-term downturn in productivity growth.

While all countries have been plagued by the uproar of COVID-19, the UK has lost market share in the largest export markets, the United States and Germany.

The report said, “In some of the major exporters, Germany, the United Kingdom and China, the United Kingdom appears to have experienced a sharp decline, a slow recovery and a decline in global competitiveness.”

“The UK’s decline in exports to the US was the steepest in both absolute and relative terms, and lasted the longest of the major European countries except France.”

Between 2017 and 2019, the UK increased its total exports to Germany by 8.5%, which is Italy (12%), the Netherlands (14%), Spain (20%) and the United States (24%).

Economists Jun Du and Oleksandr Shepotylo reported in a report: “This shows the slightest slowdown in UK exports to Germany after the 2016 Brexit referendum.

The study, based on United Nations trade statistics, shows that the UK has lost its market share in China. https://www.lbpresearch.ac.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/COVID-and-UK-Trade-March-2021.pdf

The report said, “The combination of COVID, Brexit and the UK’s long-term productivity issues will put UK companies at a disadvantage in the near future.”

Britain’s relatively low productivity has been disrupting the economy for years. The explanations range from staff skills shortages and low research investment to demand-side factors such as the financial crisis.

($1 = 0.7225 pounds)

(Reporter Guy Faulconbridge, edited by Louise Heavens)

