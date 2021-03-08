Northern Ireland business activity shuts down UK and pursues Brexit attack-Ulster Bank PMI





Northern Ireland’s business activity fell at the fastest rate across the UK last month, according to Ulster Bank’s latest Purchasing Managers Index.

A keenly watched report found that the reintroduction of containment measures and restrictions on movement resulted in reduced activity and higher costs put pressure on margins.

Northern Ireland had the fastest cost inflation rate so far, hitting the highest level in 12 and a half years after Brexit, as the cost impact of commodity imports began to bite.

Manufacturing was the sector with the highest rate of cost inflation, but it was evident in all sectors. These costs have led companies to raise their prices at the fastest rate in the history of research.

Meanwhile, migration has seen the steepest decline in the number of payrolls and the largest decline in work balances in 12 regions of the UK.

The Northern Ireland PMI was fixed at 40.2 versus the UK average of 49.6, slightly higher than January’s 38.3. Readings above 50 indicate growth, above 50 levels the faster the expansion signal.

Only four locations, London, Yorkshire, Humber, West Midlands, and Northwest, had more than 50 figures.

The survey found businesses in Northern Ireland to be more positive about the future. Northern Ireland chief economist Richard Ramsey, Ulster Bank said.

The most positive thing about the recent Ulster Bank NI PMI is that Northern Irish companies are more optimistic about their business activities in 12 months than after the pandemic began. While this is encouraging, it doesn’t change the fact that the business situation is now hard to say no matter how hard.

Ramsey said the company would look forward to the vaccine launch and the direction of the government.

Conditions remain challenging for the time being, he said, but confidence will continue to build up as vaccine releases continue. However, the key trigger for the recovery of some sectors, especially retail and services, is when the current restrictions are lifted.

