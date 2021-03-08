The epidemic could be key in bridging the UK’s digital skills gap.





Bloomberg

Why China Can’t End Romance With GDP Growth Targets

(Bloomberg)-A compromise has emerged in the fight between those who love or hate China’s economic growth targets: targets that are more easily negligible. Chinese leaders have a ambivalent relationship with their gross domestic product targets. It has been set almost every year since the 1990s. Renowned as the key to mobilizing millions of bureaucrats competing for promotion by boosting the region’s growth rate, it has criticized social vices, from pollution to over-investment and fake statistics. Due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Beijing finally dropped its numerical target. There was an expectation that the party leaders would do the same in 2021. Instead, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang set a growth target of over 6% on Friday, and an annual target will be possible by at least 2025. With a single-minded pursuit of GDP that measures the value of newly produced goods and services in the economy, the central government began to warn of excessive dependence on targets more than a decade ago. , Competing to achieve national goals by pursuing investment projects, partly wasted by a promotion evaluation system that prioritizes growth. The problem has worsened as banks opened credit floodgates after the financial crisis, and influential officials like Ma Jun, a member of the Central Bank Monetary Policy Committee, recently argued that China permanently withdrew its targets as part of an effort to lower debt levels. . economy. Investment banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co., Nomura Holdings Inc. predicted that there would be no targets this year, but there was a backlash a few days before Lis spoke at the National People’s Congress: well-connected economists declared that certain goals were needed. As an anchor to the economy, you risk getting confused without policy. Zhang Rikun, a researcher at the central government think tank, told state media that without a certain rate of expansion, the quality of the economy would not be supported. Those in favor of lowering the goal said that other goals, such as household support, should be prioritized. Income, investment in education and technology, reduced debt levels or reduced carbon emissions. Despite not being abandoned, this year’s growth goals are the most ambitious goals for decades. Due to the downturn caused by the pandemic in the first half of 2020, China can easily cope with just maintaining its current level of economic output. Meanwhile, in a Bloomberg survey, economists predicted 8.4% growth this year, and lower targets will encourage officials to focus on long-term targets to create more sustainable growth, Li said. That’s a much better figure than 8 percent, said Michael Pettis, a colleague at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center in Beijing, in an interview with Bloomberg TV. If they go 8% that would be a terrible sign. 6% can be managed with high quality growth. Everything else requires unproductive investments and significant increases in debt. For the first time in decades, China’s five-year plan for 2025 has no average growth target, but the annual target will be met. GDP is still a key indicator, but the annual economic situation is easier to judge than the five-year forecast, Hu Zucai, deputy director of China’s top national planning agency, said on Monday that it reflects in part how difficult it is to maintain the target. It is an alternative to assess the performance of millions of local government officials in China. Indicators that combine economic and environmental targets have been tested locally but have not been figured out. Gathering adequate data can be difficult, said Joan van Heijster, a Chinese political and economic researcher at the University of Amsterdam. This is a drawback of the new indicator compared to standardized and widely used GDP. Job Goals The most frequently suggested alternative goal, unemployment, is measured unstable in China and allows local officials to play the game by ordering state-owned enterprises to add employees to their salaries without paying. Zhu Haibin, JPMorgan’s Chinese economist, said that making employment a priority from an operational point of view is a problem and that if the GDP target cannot be completely eliminated, it may not be emphasized. This has been a trend since President Xi Jinping took over the leadership of the party in 2012. The following year, the Communist Party’s strong organizational unit, which controls official promotions, warned of mere reliance on GDP growth to assess officials. Since then, mentions of GDP in the party’s official newspaper have plummeted, and senior Xi Jinping officials have been tasked with their excessive enthusiasm. Zhou Ben-shun, former head of the Communist Party in the northern region of Hebei, admitted to the failure on TV in 2013, said: “I was very concerned about the pace of development and the amount of economy. He was later detained for corruption, and was said to be combined with other factors such as environment, social stability, local income, budget and tax income, rather than the only target criteria for cadres evaluation in most areas. According to Houze Song, a researcher at the University of Duisburg-Essen’s Paulson Institute in the United States, the number of provinces that consistently failed to meet the national growth goals skyrocketed during the Xis tenure and the apparent political impact on leadership. There was also no. -tank. What Bloomberg Economics Says… GDP targets are widely recognized as a major source of economic distortion, and officials are pressing to target growth at the expense of credit excesses and dependence on investments. Post-Covid-19 recovery is already set to increase growth to more than 8%, and targets above 6% will not have such a distorted role. Nonetheless, critics will argue that the government has missed an opportunity to signal a transition to a more modern form of economic management.–Chang Shu, Chief Asian Economist Click here to view the full report. Adjusted the GDP target, which was much higher than the national target. This shows that despite a clear lag, the link between GDP growth and executive promotion has eased, said Oxford University researcher Yuxi Zhang. This heralded the approach taken nationwide this year, reducing targets so that they can focus on other targets without giving up completely, and the growth targets after decades of use are partially fixed, Zhang said. She added that everyone hates it, but everyone understands it. (Updated by Chinese planning agency comments) For more articles like this, visit bloomberg.com. Subscribe now and stay on the most trusted source of business news. 2021 Bloomberg LP

