Investors Respond to U.S. Coronavirus Relief Program





The vehicles are reflected in a window while electronic panels display stock information on the Australian Stock Exchange, operated by ASX.

Lisa Maree | Bloomberg | Getty Images

SINGAPORE Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Monday, as investors reacted to last week’s US jobs report which exceeded expectations and fueled hopes for a faster economic recovery.

Australian stocks were in the green but regained some of their earlier gains. The benchmark ASX 200 index climbed 1.06% as most sectors traded higher, with the heavily weighted financial sub-index adding 1.05%. Major banking and mining stocks rose: Commonwealth Bank shares jumped 1.46% while Rio Tinto added 3.6%, Fortescue rose 1.13%, and BHP gained 2.63 %.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index rose 0.21% on the strength of bank stocks. Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 3.31%, those of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.48% and those of Nomura by 4.2%. Elsewhere, the Topix index added 0.46%.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Kospi ditched earlier gains to trade down 0.32%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell 1.43% while the Hang Seng Tech index fell 3.77%.

Mainland Chinese stocks also fell: Shanghai’s composite was down 0.2% while Shenzhen’s was down 1%.

Monday’s Asia-Pacific session followed a wild day in U.S. markets last Friday, where stocks returned from a strong selloff as stronger than expected non-farm payrolls improved optimism for faster economic recovery.

“Investors remain wary of the impact Biden’s massive budget experimentation will have on long-term interest rates, creating a fragile stock market environment,” ANZ Research analysts said in a morning note Monday. “This defensive attitude can prevail until the mid-March meeting (Federal Open Market Committee).”

American relief package

The US Senate passed a $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package over the weekend, which includes direct payments of up to $ 1,400 to most Americans. The bill is expected to pass in the Democratic-held House this week and sent to President Joe Biden for signature before the March 14 deadline for renewing unemployment assistance programs.

Last month, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that the U.S. economy was far from its jobs and inflation targets and that it will likely take time for further substantial progress to be made. are carried out. He said inflation is still “soft” and that the Fed is committed to current policy, implying that interest rates will likely stay low for now.

