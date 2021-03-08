



Liz Truss Appoints Minister as Chairman by Sarah Sands

The city council will make recommendations to the G7 on policies aimed at promoting women’s empowerment, with a particular focus on science and technology.

Members include Professor Sarah Gilbert, who led the AZ/Oxford vaccine research, and other prominent women in the fields of technology, science and engineering.

The government today announced the creation of a new advisory committee headed by ministerial Liz Truss to lead the UK’s gender equality efforts at the G7.

As they recover from COVID-19, the Gender Equality Advisory Board will generate recommendations to drive the empowerment of women around the world to keep women at the center of regaining a better agenda.

Distinguished journalist and author Sarah Sands has been appointed chairman of GEAC and additional members will be announced in the coming weeks. Sands’ career demonstrated his ability to push the news agenda in Britain and hold politicians accountable. Both will support the work of the committee.

The Prime Minister has asked Truss to lead the work of the Ministerial Council, which he sees as an important part of Britain’s broader work as G7 President this year. As the UK vaccine development and launch amplifies women’s role in science, technology and engineering, the Minister will use the G7 to encourage more women and girls to have STEM-based career or education opportunities.

Building on the foundation laid out by the G7 presidency in Canada and France, GEAC will advocate the core principles of freedom, opportunity, individual humanity and dignity for women and girls around the world. They write an independent report and make recommendations on how the G7 should work together to help women around the world drive and benefit from epidemic recovery.

International Trade Minister and Deputy Minister for Women’s Equality, Liz Truss, said:

Britain has long been a champion of women’s and girls’ rights at home and around the world.

Today we have announced the fantastic GEAC Chair and will form the Council of World Leaders in fields ranging from science and health to economics, education and technology.

Women are at the forefront of recovery from COVID-19, and GEAC’s work will advance these efforts globally to help women recover to a better condition everywhere.

Sarah Sands, Chair of the Gender Equality Advisory Committee, said:

G7 is your chance to break down the barriers that hold women back.

Around the world, we share a common goal of protection from violence, emancipation of education and economic empowerment.

I am honored to serve as Chairman of the GEAC Committee and I am pleased to place women at the heart of the UK’s global vision.

Against the backdrop of a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021, GEAC will focus on supporting education, economic empowerment, and action to end violence against women. This is based on the government’s commitment to a better rebuild while ensuring the chance for everyone to succeed.

Since the UK considers gender equality very important throughout this year’s presidency, GEAC members are invited to support each G7 ministerial group, which integrates gender equality in all actions, while reporting to G7 leaders.

On International Women’s Day, the UK will unite to recognize women’s role in fighting epidemics, whether at the forefront of medical and retail roles, providing unpaid health care, or playing an important role in vaccine development. Based on this, GEAC puts gender equality at the heart of global recovery efforts.

Additional information:

Committee members are selected based on their broad experience and perspective on gender equality that can bring to the G7 Summit themes: COVID-19 response and recovery, prosperity and trade, climate and environment, and global values. GEAC includes members from each G7 country.

Full members of the committee will be announced within a few weeks.

