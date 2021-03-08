PRECIOUS-Gold recovers from its 9-month low thanks to the US stimulus





March 8 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on Monday, recovering from a nearly nine-month low in the previous session, as the long-awaited U.S. coronavirus relief program jumped 1.9 trillion dollars increased the attractiveness of the metal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.3% to $ 1,705.62 an ounce at 12:41 a.m. GMT, after hitting its lowest level since June 8 at $ 1,686.40 on Friday. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $ 1,703. * The US Senate passed President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan on Saturday. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, possibly due to significant stimulus measures. * Additionally, US 10-year yields, held below a one-year high, hit Friday as the dollar eased. * US central bankers signaled on Friday that they did not plan to touch the dial of their super-easy politics for some time, expressing little concern about the rapid rise in yields on US Treasuries in recent weeks. * The US economy created more jobs than expected in February, as the decline in new COVID-19 infections and additional pandemic relief funds from the government boosted hiring. * Retail consumers in India continued to buy physical gold last week as prices retreated to nearly a year low, while lower rates also injected new activity in other hubs, in particular in Singapore. * The holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.8% on Friday. * Speculators reduced their bullish positions on COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to March 2, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. * Silver rose 0.8% to $ 25.38 an ounce. Palladium climbed 0.4% to $ 2,348.44. Platinum gained 0.7% to $ 1,137.42. DATA / EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial production MM January 1000 United Kingdom Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey delivers a speech on the outlook for the economy to the Resolution Foundation think tank (report by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; edited by Rashmi Aich)

