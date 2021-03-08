Guy Stenhouse: The UK budget is well judged. Fairness can’t wait forever





Last week, the UK budget was well judged for the resources it needed to provide economic support as it recovered from the Covid blockade and began the long-term tax hike process to tackle the country’s debt problem.

Businesses have to pay much higher taxes. Individuals will pay more taxes as their income increases.

It would not have been wise that one budget went further. However, there are three key challenges that need to be addressed and can no longer be left unsolved.

First, financial problems have not been resolved. Figures from the Bureau of Budget Responsibility indicate that national debt will continue to rise throughout the National Assembly. Politicians have pointed out that economic growth will reduce debt as part of national income after 2023/24, but the decline is neither certain nor rapid, leaving an absolute level of debt for our economy. It’s a very high level.

This is important because it makes us vulnerable to unexpected shocks. The shock could be a real rise in interest rates, another epidemic, or something we haven’t considered yet.

The point is that you have lost your resilience at your current level of debt and you have to recover to cope with the next crisis. The absolute level of debt should be lowered.

Second, we are at the foot of a radical change in the composition of the UK population.

The proportion of the elderly population has started to increase rapidly, and this will place a tremendous additional burden on our health and social services within a few years. Without significant additional resources, the social welfare system will fall into an effective safety net for citizens.

Third, we need to address the injustices of our society. Privileged people-baby boomers, people with final pay pension schemes, people lucky enough to boost their investment portfolio by quantitative easing, homeowners and rate payers in southern England-simply put more money into the collective pot Have to pay.

We owe young people who raise their families on low wages, those who dream of owning their own homes, to balance them in their favor.

There are so many dividing lines for a healthy economy and society. Fairness is always too difficult to define, but it can be felt when there is no fairness. We’ll have to take the courage to settle for a firm advantage so Britain can rejoin and trust itself again.

Scotland leaving the UK doesn’t make any sense economically and will do harm to most people who can afford the minimal cost. It is not economics that cultivates the need for separation, but a feeling of being ignored and disadvantaged after the death of a government that thinks and understands the southeast of England.

Politicians must guide us in the right direction, and as voters we must have the sense to follow them even when we are uncomfortable.

The final payroll public sector pension scheme must be stopped. Those who accumulate housing wealth have to pay some of it in taxes. Unproductive wealth must be taxed annually and whenever it is divided, but at a rate much lower than 40%. Income tax rates should be cut for everyone except those with the highest income. Capital gains tax on stock portfolios, second homes and private equity funds should be increased. The agency and decision-making positions of the UK government should spread across the UK.

Delaying the days of actually solving these difficult problems can no longer last.

Guy Stenhouse is a Scottish financial sector veteran who previously wrote Pinstripe.

