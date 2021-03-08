Half of British women fear equality goes back to the 1970s survey | World news





Women across the UK eagerly asked for help, believing that women’s equality was at risk of returning to work, home, and society in the 1970s.

After a year when women are more likely to agonize, lose their jobs, bear home education and domestic hard burdens, women are increasingly afraid of their future, surveyed in the Mumsnet Poll for International Women’s Day Nearly half of the women who become older will have gender equality reversed over the next few years.

As children return to school in the UK, polls show that women are under the burden of closing schools, and 70% of mothers with male partners do all or most of their homeschooling. Three-quarters of women said it was easier for their partners to work uninterrupted during the blockade (reflecting the results of the Financial Institute), and one in five paid working mothers said they had reduced their working hours to cope with increased parenting. More than a third of them said their careers were influenced by their partners in a different way.

Women do most of the laundry graphics.

The survey paints a fairly depressing picture of how gender inequality has worsened during the pandemic when women are actually struggling to cope, said Mumsnet founder Justine Roberts.

What is needed is a decent women’s strategy with specific policies aimed at correcting inequalities triggered by Covid or at real risk that would have to go straight back to the 1970s with regards to women’s economic power.

One mother, whose partner was unable to work from home, said she was fully responsible for homeschooling while working. I’ve never been absolutely annoyed with being a woman before, she said. Another said she was a full-time mother, employee, and teacher, and wrote: I’m broken and I can’t do my best in one of the three full-time jobs that seem like I’m doing it right now.

The survey also revealed gaps in home care in the UK. 73% of respondents said they did all or most of the laundry, 62% did food shopping, and 61% did all or most of the cleaning and organizing. The only areas in the country that are close to their cognate were children’s bathing, bedtime, and pet care, with 51% saying their partners are most likely to empty the trash.

63% of respondents said family units were closer as a result of the epidemic. 69% said their partners spent more time with their children, 43% said their partners better understood their parenting needs, and 24% of the partners surveyed said they did more housework.

With more burdens at home for a year, women are in crisis and don’t know what to do, said Joeli Brearley, founder of pregnant woman Then Screwed. The SOS line, set up by the group to give women the opportunity to leave voicemails about their experiences, was flooded with women expressing desperate cries for help, she said.

I got pregnant and then ruined the SOS line.

Your browser does not support audio. You can download it here and listen to https://audio.guim.co.uk/2021/03/07-47581-PTSmumline0603.mp3.

In the audio excerpted from the recording, a woman simply hears saying: Please, please stop. I can’t continue. Other women are honestly depressed and afraid. The edited version of the voicemail ends with a woman speaking like this: No, I’m sorry. Mom is done. It’s completely over.

Brearley said’Nass after pregnancy’ provided legal advice to 30,000 women during the epidemic. Women said they were saying how to pay their bills, how to take care of the baby completely on their own, how to put on hold of work and homeschooling, they can no longer cope with it.

Felicia Willow, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, accused the government of ignoring the growing evidence of a gender equality crisis and called for a radical change in its approach.

It was like heading in the wrong direction on this highway and we keep missing the exit, she said. We urgently need investments in parenting. We need employers reporting on gender-segregated redundant data that needs a serious focus on women. But if there are no women in the room and no women with power, that would not happen.

