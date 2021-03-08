Biden wants US advantage in tech fight with China: The Tribune India





Yogesh gupta

Former Ambassador

On February 24, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order calling for a broad review of US supply chains in four critical areas, namely semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, electric batteries and rare earths. The President has led the increase in domestic manufacturing and the transfer of supply chains of these items to friends and trusted partners of the United States.

Currently, the United States, India and many other countries are facing critical shortages of microchips needed by the automotive industry, consumer electricity, mobile phones and other industries, forcing many companies to suspend part of their production. The immediate reasons for the chip shortage include supply chain disruptions from Covid-19 in several countries including China, Japan, South Korea and others, winter storms in Texas in the United States. United where several chip manufacturing plants are located, a pre-pandemic downward inventory trend and the impact of US sanctions on Chinese companies for supplying chips.

A microchip is a very small piece of silicon embedded in semiconductors, along with electrical circuits, that can hold large amounts of information, perform math, and other logical operations. The United States, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan have the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturing facilities.

Semiconductor manufacturing is highly skilled and capital intensive. It devotes 15% or more of its annual income to research and development (R&D); each generation of technology generally has a lifespan of two to four years; manufacturers are working in tandem with foundries and chip designers across international borders to adopt new techniques.

The United States’ global technological leadership was based from the 1940s to the 1960s on its advanced nuclear weapons. In the 1970s, its lead shifted to smart weapons based on new technologies like microchips. These chips are now used in a wide range of military equipment such as advanced combat and stealth aircraft, artificial intelligence (AI) based weapons such as drones, autonomous vehicles, radar, missiles, carriers -planes, informed warfare in addition to consumer electronics, robots, mobile phones. and many more.

China has made huge investments over the past 40 years to develop local capabilities in emerging technologies such as semiconductors and microchips, 5G, AI, quantum computing, new materials, electric batteries, financial technologies and others. China has decided to provide financial support to 100 leading technology companies and 1,000 companies in upstream and downstream industrial chains. It is setting up 18 manufacturing units with the support of South Korean and Taiwanese experts to manufacture a wide range of semiconductors and microchips.

Although China has been successful in developing systems or applications of technological solutions, it has had only limited success in mastering basic technologies such as semiconductors and microchips (it can manufacture chips from 7 nanometers and more, but not the smaller, more powerful and efficient and necessary in strategic applications, such as airplanes or space vehicles).

Some of the reasons for its failure include lack of intellectual property protection, the inability to build a highly skilled workforce, and the lack of global R&D networks. In 2020, China spent about $ 300 billion, more than its defense budget, on imports of semiconductors and microchips from the US-led transatlantic group (buying about 80% of its needs).

The United States is determined to deny China advanced semiconductor and microchip manufacturing capabilities to stay ahead of the global competition. President Biden is considering a two-pronged approach. First, the United States and its allies would increase their R&D spending on these technologies and far overtake China. The United States currently spends 0.6% (of its GDP) on federal support for R&D compared to 1.2% under President Reagan (it fell after the end of the Cold War in 1991). China increases it to 2.5% of its GDP until 2025.

Second, the Biden administration plans to organize various alliances with its allies and partners in the areas of export controls, technical standards, AI, biotechnology, 5G and surveillance technologies to establish common strategies and rules to block the export of these technologies to China. .

China has warned that such alliances would violate the principles of fair competition and market economy and punish affected countries by restricting the supply of rare earths (minerals essential for making mobile phones, electronics and military equipment) and other measures. China took such action against Japan in 2010, South Korea in 2013, and Australia and India recently whenever it felt it had taken action against its strategic interests. It remains to be seen whether allies and partners of the United States would join in the application of these sanctions.

The semiconductor industry has called on the Biden administration to remove the sanctions applied by the Trump administration, except for a few critical technologies, and to help its R&D efforts with more federal funds. They fear their manufacturing will become unsustainable if they are denied access to the Chinese market.

Although many global semiconductor companies have their R&D centers in India, where cutting-edge research takes place, most of the semiconductors and chips used in India are currently imported from China, Taiwan, and China. South Korea. Some attempts have been made in the past to set up a wafer (semiconductor) manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh, but the project has not been able to take off due to the inability to raise funds and ” develop a viable business model, including availability of assured demand.

On December 15, 2020, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology invited interest from well-established Indian and foreign semiconductor manufacturers, foundries and consortia for the establishment manufacturing facilities or their acquisition abroad. The Indian Electronics and Semiconductors Association (IESA) is setting up 1,000 start-ups in these technologies.

The government has recognized that an “Atmanirbhar Bharat” cannot depend on imports of these vital materials to foreign countries and that India must be self-sufficient in this strategic area. It will need to play a leading role at the start to help organize the necessary investments, provide essential facilities and secure demand for such industry like South Korea, China and other countries until it becomes autonomous.

