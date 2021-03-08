When is the coronavirus vaccine available in the UK? | World news





As of March 6, 2021, at least 22 million adults have received one dose of the Covid vaccine, of which 1.2 million have been vaccinated twice.

In the UK, anyone over the age of 56 can schedule a Covid-19 vaccine in the UK. You can also book an appointment in the UK if:

The risk of coronavirus (clinically very vulnerable) is high.

You are a qualified first-line medical or social worker.

There are conditions (clinically vulnerable) that put you at a higher risk.

I have a learning disability.

You are the primary caregiver for people at high risk of getting coronavirus.

In Scotland, everyone over the age of 65 can schedule vaccinations with people on a similar priority list.

You can find up-to-date information on vaccination programs in each UK country at the following website:

In January, the Government’s Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Vaccinations published a list of groups to prioritize getting the Covid-19 vaccine in the UK. The article said that it has placed a top priority on promoting fast and high levels of vaccine intake among vulnerable people.

The first group that prioritized vaccination against the coronavirus was:

1. Nursing home residents for the elderly and caregivers.

2. Frontline health and social workers with all people over the age of 80.

3. Anyone over 75 years of age.

4. All people over the age of 70 and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable.

5. Anyone over 65 years of age.

6. All individuals between the ages of 16 and 64 have an underlying medical condition with a high risk of serious illness and death.

7. Anyone over the age of 60.

8. Anyone over 55 years of age.

9. Anyone over 50 years of age.

If all of the top 9 priority groups give at least one jab, it is given to the rest of the adult population by age group. The age ranges you can expect to get vaccinated from around mid-April are:

1.All people aged 40-49.

2. All people aged 30-39.

3. Anyone aged 18-29.

Some have argued that people of vulnerable professions or ethnicities who face the disproportionate effects of the virus should be given priority. However, the government said it would take longer to gather that data and take action than simply using existing NHS data on age and prioritizing deployment in that way.

Due to the unprecedented and persistent nature of the coronavirus outbreak, this article is being updated regularly to reflect the current situation as much as possible. The latest updates will be made on the date indicated at the top of the article. Any significant amendments to this or previous versions of the article will continue to be footnotes below in accordance with the Guardian editorial policy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos