British digital bank Starling is worth $1.5 billion after sponsoring Fidelity.





Starling Bank banking app on your smartphone.

Adrian Dennis | AFP via Getty Images

LONDON Starling Bank, UK’s digital-only challenger bank, said Monday it had raised $227 million ($376 million) in an investment round.

A new cash injection, headed by Fidelity Investments, valued Starling at $1.1 billion or $1.5 billion. With this, it rises to the ranks of privately owned European unicorn companies worth over $1 billion.

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, the Katar Investment Authority, has also invested in Starling along with the British pension system Railpen and hedge fund Millennium Management.

“Digital banking has reached a turning point,” said Anne Boden, Starling’s CEO, in a statement Monday. “Customers are now expecting a fairer, smarter and more human alternative than the banks of the past, and this is what Starling offers them as they continue to grow and add new products and services.”

Boden added: “Our new investors will provide a wealth of experience as they enter the next stage of growth, and the continued support of our existing sponsors shows tremendous trust.”

Starling said it would expand this money to Europe and use it for anticipated mergers and acquisitions. The company resumed negotiations to secure banking licenses in Ireland last year after withholding plans for international expansion due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Boden has previously expressed interest in acquiring rival lenders.

In an interview last year, Boden said, “We will probably get something in 2021.” “A lot of lenders will reevaluate their futures and we are growing very fast. We are always looking for opportunities.”

Boden denied reports that JPMorgan and Barclays showed interest in acquiring Starling. She previously stated that startups will seek public offerings.

Starling is one of Europe’s most popular digital banks. Founded in 2014 by former banking executive Boden, it has attracted 2 million users and now accounts for 5% of the UK small business finance market with 300,000 small business customers.

While domestic rival Monzo was outraged with a 40% drop in valuations from the spread of Corona 19 last year, Starling has achieved what many fintech companies have struggled to achieve profitability. The company made a profit of 800,000 in October and has been making steady profits since then, and now its net profit is over 1.5 million per month. The company says it is now in the process of reporting its first year’s earnings.

Starling was powered by the UK’s coronavirus lending plans and became one of several fintech companies offering government-backed loans to businesses during the pandemic. Currently, the total loan amount is over 2 billion and the deposit is $5.4 billion.

