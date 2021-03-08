Coupangs $ 3.6 billion IPO shows US king of tech IPOs





(Bloomberg) – The initial public offering of South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. is set to become the highest listing of a Korean company in a decade. And, like most major tech offerings these days, it’s happening in New York City.

There are three big reasons why the US is a better choice for SoftBank Group Corp’s Masayoshi Son-backed online retailer. Perhaps more importantly, New York offers a hefty valuation premium. It also has a deeper, more liquid market and allows unequal voting rights that would benefit Coupang founder Bom Kim, who dropped out of Harvard Business School.

The United States has been the premier destination for mega-tech IPOs, with the biggest debuts of 2020 Airbnb Inc. and DoorDash Inc., both listed in New York. Chinese e-commerce giants such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc. also became public there. Coupang is looking to raise up to $ 3.6 billion on its IPO and could rake in more than $ 50 billion worth. That would make it the biggest float for a Korean company since the Samsung Group went public with its home insurance unit in 2010.

Had the loss-making e-commerce company been listed in Korea – which as of this month will allow unprofitable companies to go public – Coupang could have reached a peak valuation of just $ 10 billion, according to Suh YongGu, professor of marketing at Sookmyung University. .

The history of capitalism in South Korea is short, so Koreans don’t assign high valuations to loss-making companies, Suh said.

South Korea’s stock market is less than 70 years old and dominated by chaebols, or family-controlled industrial groups. In fact, SK Bioscience Co., a unit of SK Group, one of the country’s largest chaebols, will be the last to have a public presence when it goes public this month. The maker of the AstraZeneca Plcs Covid-19 vaccine for Korea is seeking to raise $ 1.3 billion ahead of its March 18 listing, according to the Korean-language Seoul Economic Daily on Monday.

Korean investors’ appetites for their startups run by local entrepreneurs, however, will be tested in the coming months with the IPOs of Krafton Inc., the creator of the hit game PUBG, and the biggest bank. only mobile country, Kakao Bank. Unlike Coupang, these companies are profitable.

Coupang has lost money over the past three years, running an accumulated deficit of $ 4.12 billion in December, according to his file. However, thanks to the surge in online shopping during the pandemic, it managed to almost double its revenue to $ 12 billion last year.

A valuation of $ 51 billion would place Coupang among Korea’s five most valuable companies, of which Samsung Electronics Co. is the largest. Korea, other big startups with growing influence in e-commerce – the $ 58 billion internet conglomerate Naver Corp. and the $ 39 billion messaging app Kakao Corp. – are both listed in Seoul, but were both profitable when they went public. Both are backed by entrepreneurs and not tied to chaebols like Samsung Group.

In fact, Coupang’s listing in the US will allow it to exceed the combined market value of the six chaebol-owned retailers trying to expand their e-commerce presence – E-Mart Inc., Lotte Shopping Co., GS Retail Co., Shinsegae Inc., BGF Retail Co., and Hyundai Department Store Co.

Liquidity is another draw of the US market, allowing companies to frequently raise funds through secondary equity sales. Korea’s stock market, with a total value of $ 2.12 trillion, is a fraction of the US $ 44.2 trillion, according to Bloomberg data.

It is easier for investors to exit their holdings in the United States, said Seo Sang-Young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities in Seoul. And the volume of trade is much larger.

And finally, an American listing gives more power to the founders.

Korea does not allow unequal voting rights, favored by tech companies like Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc., who see it as a way for founders to focus on the long term. But the United States does, although the ownership structure itself is not without controversy, as it lacks shareholder protection. Kim, the 42-year-old founder of Coupang, will end up with 76.7% of the company’s voting rights with only 10.2% of its shares outstanding.

We would have liked Coupang to be listed in Korea, said Kim Sung-gon, spokesperson for the Korea Stock Exchange. But we respect the choice of the company.

Still, missing out on the opportunity to buy into one of the country’s hottest companies in the biggest Asian company’s IPO since Alibaba Group’s $ 25 billion New York listing Holding Ltd. in 2014, ranks the retail investors who have dominated the Korean stock market since the pandemic spread.

There is certainly some regret among retail investors that they cannot buy into the IPO, said Kim DongJoo, CEO of Iruda Discretionary Investment, a Seoul-based investment firm that caters to investors from retail seeking to buy foreign stocks.

Coupang takes pride in its same day or at least before dawn deliveries. It also gives its warehouse staff and 15,000 full-time delivery people a total of $ 90 million in stock before the IPO, a unique largesse that comes at a time when the death of a chain of couriers due overwork as online orders have skyrocketed is causing a nationwide uproar.

We believe we are the first company in Korea to make our frontline employees shareholders, Kim said in a letter to shareholders during Coupang’s stock market filing.

Five employees at Coupang warehouses died last year, according to the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, a major labor organization. On Saturday, a Coupang delivery driver was found dead in an incident that Yonhap News said showed symptoms his colleagues attributed to overwork.

Coupang said in a statement Monday that the deceased worker had worked about four days a week on average and about 40 hours in the past 12 weeks. He added, however, that he would make efforts to fully protect workers’ health and safety.

