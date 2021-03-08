UK Covid Live News: Ministers Advocate Student Isolation After Fast Test Results As School Returns From UK | politics





Good morning. Schools in the UK are fully reopening from today, and secondary school students should take regular lateral flow tests (tests that give quick results). However, there is controversy over plans requiring self-isolation, even if a student with a positive test is tested negative by a PCR test. Because they are processed in the lab, PCR tests that take longer to produce results are more accurate. According to NHS England’s official advice, others who test positive on a lateral flow test conducted at home may be freed from self-isolation if they test negative on the PCR test.

In an interview this morning, Children’s Minister Vicky Ford defended the school plan. She told the program today:

The first priority is to make sure Covid doesn’t get out of the classroom with these regular tests. The likelihood of giving false positives in the lateral flow test is really very low.

What’s really important here is to keep your school open so you can minimize the risk of having Covid in your classroom. So if people have had a test showing they have Covid via a lateral flow test, we shouldn’t risk that kid in the classroom.

She also cited an interview (pdf) provided by Dr Susan Hopkins of Public Health England yesterday at the Andrew Marr Show as evidence that the lateral flow test is likely to provide false positives (in fact, a positive result for someone who doesn’t). Coronavirus) is very low. Hopkins said:

We have looked very carefully at the evidence from tests delivered from homes and test sites over the past 8 weeks and have actually verified these tests in real world scenarios by 99.9%, indicating that the risk of false positives is very low, less than a thousandth. I mean.

This is today’s agenda.

9:30 AM: ONS publishes a report on vaccine hesitation among various ethnic groups and career prospects for graduates during the Covid crisis.

10:00 AM: Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey gives a speech on economic outlook to the Resolution Foundation think tank.

10.30am: Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, speaks to the Onward think tank.

11am: Anas Sarwar, the new leader of the Scottish Labor Party, gives a press conference.

12pm: Downing Street will hold a daily lobby briefing.

12.15pm: Welsh Government Education Minister Kirsty Williams gives a briefing.

12.15pm: Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, will hold a coronavirus briefing.

1pm: Sir Keir Starmer interviews Jeremy Vine on Radio 2.

3:30 PM: The Office of Budget Responsibility provides evidence of the budget to the Commons Treasury Board.

5pm: Press conference is available on Downing Street.

Politics Live is now doubling as a UK coronavirus live blog and will continue in the near future given the way the Covid crisis sifts through everything. But we also deal with non-Covid politics and take priority when it seems more important or interesting.

Here is the global coronavirus live blog.

I’m trying to monitor the comments (BTL) below the line, but I can’t read them all. If you have a direct question, include Andrew somewhere and you’re more likely to find it. I try to answer the question, and if they are generally interested, I will post the question and reply on line (ATL). Although, I can’t promise to do this for everyone.

If you want to get my attention quickly, I recommend using Twitter. Im on @AndrewSparrow.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos