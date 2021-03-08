US on tipping point of another wave, warn COVID-19 experts





Another coronavirus outbreak could be imminent, US public health officials say, and now is not the time to relax COVID-19 restrictions.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said on Sunday that while the number of new daily infections was significantly lower than in January, they have leveled off at what is still a very high number.

Historically, if you look back at the various relapses that we’ve had, when they decrease and then start to cap at a very high level, a cap at 60 to 70,000 new cases per day is not a level. acceptable. That’s really, really high, Fauci said in an interview on CBS Face the Nation.

And if you look at what happened in Europe a few weeks ago, they are usually a few weeks ahead of us in these patterns, they were going down too, and then they were leveling off. And in the last week or so, they’ve had an increase of about 9% in cases.

See: Rapid variants of COVID-19, a power virus surge sweeping through Europe

A number of states recently relaxed restrictions as infection rates fell from peaks in the COVID-19 winter surge. California plans to reopen schools, outdoor sports stadiums, outdoor live shows and Disneyland in April, while Texas and Mississippi are lifting face mask warrants despite calls from officials of health.

Fauci warned that the mitigation measures should be relaxed slowly and carefully, but don’t turn this switch on and off because it would be really risky to have another push again, which we don’t want. because we were peaking at a fairly high level.

His concerns were shared by infectious disease specialist Dr Celine Gounder, who warned that new, more contagious variants of COVID-19 were spreading rapidly, particularly variant B.1.1.7, first discovered in United Kingdom.

This voltage increases exponentially. It’s increasing, Gounder told CNN. So we’re probably right now on the tipping point of another wave.

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesotas, told NBCs Meet the Press on Sunday that the current vaccination rate is simply not fast enough to stop the news from spreading. variants.

We’re in the eye of the hurricane right now, Osterholm said. Things are going very well, we can see a blue sky. But the British variant is about to fall on us, he said. Today it is wreaking havoc in parts of Europe.

Also read: US sees Pfizers and other Western COVID-19 vaccines become latest target of Russian disinformation

Osterholm said the UK variant has gone from 1% to 4% of all cases in the United States about a month ago to around 30% to 40% now. What we’ve seen in Europe, when we hit the 50% mark, you see an increase in cases.

To counter the threat, Osterholm said the United States must not abandon coronavirus restrictions and must work to vaccinate the population even faster.

Fauci, however, said the United States was on the right track. With each passing day that we keep a lid on things will get better and better as we now put at least 2 million vaccines on people’s arms every day. So were going in the right direction. We just need to stay a little longer.

As of late Sunday, the United States recorded 28.9 million cases of COVID-19 and nearly 525,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The two are by far the most important of any country in the world.

