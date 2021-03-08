British Embassy Prague: Women and Climate Essay Contest





Women & Climate: Essay Competition is a joint project of the British Embassy in the Czech Republic, the Embassy of Canada in the Czech Republic and the US Embassy in the Czech Republic in Korea.

goal

Competition Goals: Encourage Czech girls and women to propose proposals in the form of short essays on the goals to be pursued to achieve meaningful progress on climate change under COP26.

How to Participate Submit a 300-350 word essay in English on the following topics If you could represent the Czech Republic at COP26, what goals would you pursue to achieve meaningful progress on climate change? Essays must be submitted through this form or [email protected] Applicants must submit: First Name, Last Name, Email, Nationality, Age, Current Occupation and Use of Social Media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn) This contest is open to Czech female nationals and requires a 16-25 year old essay. Essays submitted through the form or email mentioned above until midnight March 31, 2021 may not be edited, updated or resubmitted. Each participant can only submit one essay. Participation in the contest is understood to be acceptance of all rules of the contest platform.

Information about the essay contest, including the selection process, winner announcement, and activities to engage the winner, is communicated on all sponsors’ social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Communication between sponsors and participants is via email. Winner announcements are communicated through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, but none of these platforms are partners or sponsors of the contest.

Submit essay format

Submit your essay in doc, docx or pdf format. Each submission must include the participant’s name.

content

Submissions must be original and must not contain text that is protected by intellectual property or third party ownership.

eligibility

The contest is open to women aged 16 to 25 years of Czech nationality.

Only those who have submitted the essay will be considered contest participants. To participate in the competition, the participant must submit all requested information, which is used strictly for competition purposes only and is not shared with third parties.

This contest is not open to the sponsor’s employees and interns, nor to the family of such employees and interns.

After submission of the essay, contest participants can be publicly identified.

Winner selection

The sponsor reserves the right to remove all contributions to the contest that do not meet the requirements and the winner is chosen by representatives of all three embassies. Each embassy chooses one winner.

winner

Each winner agrees to participate in public events related to the contest. This includes all-day programming at Embassy and social media takeovers when content produced by each winner is used on Embassys social media. The date of the activity is negotiated between the embassy and the participant and is subject to COVID-19 action.

As all sponsors are committed to privacy, the winner can ask for a nickname or pseudonym.

Awards

Each of the three winners can expect:

Spend the day at the embassy with embassy staff and shadow the ambassador or other embassy representative. Climate Stakeholder Meeting Program Selected And Planned By Embassy Social Media Acquisition

Sponsors reserve the right to view award-winning essays online on the Embassy website and/or on social media.

Winners must respond to Embassys emails within one week. If the winner does not accept the selection, the sponsor reserves the right to contact the runner-up.

Award fulfillment cannot be passed on to third parties, cannot be exchanged for other activities, and cannot be redeemed for cash value.

Choosing a rights and responsibilities sponsor does not mean that you automatically support the idea of ​​the essay. Contests and sponsors do not support activities that violate intellectual property rights and therefore reserve the right to disqualify submissions of contests that violate these rules. Contest participants always reserve all rights to their work. At the same time, the participant expressly consents to the use of materials (essays, photos, etc.) related to the contest by the sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to verify the authenticity of submissions and to remove anyone who violates the above-mentioned rules from the contest. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any participant for violating the rules of the competition or for violating the rules. Sponsor reserves the right to change award prizes in case of external circumstances prohibiting the execution of the aforementioned programs at each embassy. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify a contestant if he or she believes that the person has violated the rules of the contest, has violated the rules of the online platform related to the promotion of the contest, or has acted in any other malicious manner. Sponsor reserves the right to change the course of the contest or cancel the contest. Competitors agree to protect the names of sponsors, parents, subsidiaries and affiliates, officials, directors, employees, trainees and agents. Contest participants are liable for any claims, damages, obligations, losses, liabilities, expenses or liabilities in case of damage to their own interests. And (i) expenses incurred as a result of violation of official competition rules (including but not limited to legal fees); (ii) copyrights, trademarks, intellectual property rights, privacy rights, publishing rights or other titles related to the contest, including, but limited to. Infringement of the rights of third parties that are not available; Or (iii) Allegations that the contest entry has caused damage to a third party, including financial loss. These compensation and protection obligations remain in effect indefinitely even after the contest has ended. Sponsors take all precautions to protect the PII of contest participants. Contest sponsors are not responsible for any damages or injuries arising from users’ participation in the contest or attempts to participate in the contest. Or, it is not possible to upload, download or obtain information related to the contest, or the contest. The sponsor of the contest is not responsible for any technical problems arising in connection with the operation of the contest or any technical errors, including the following: Hardware or software failure; Faulty computer, phone, cable, satellite, network, electronic, wireless or Internet connection or other online communication problems ISP, server, hosting provider or provider’s errors or distortion of restrictions, disorderly or incorrect data transmission Failure to send or receive email; Loss, delay, delay or withholding of e-mail transmissions Inability to access all or part of the contest site for any reason Congestion of the Internet network or contest site; Tampering, unauthorized access, theft, intervention by unauthorized persons, including, but not limited to, viruses, software bugs and worms, or other interference with the contest process or destruction of any aspect of the contest or loss of email accounts used in connection with the contest; Miscalculation, wrong direction, inaccessible or unavailable. Use of the contest website is the responsibility of the user. Contest sponsors are not liable for personal injury, property damage or loss that may arise from computer equipment by participating in the contest, using the contest website, or downloading information from the contest website. By participating in the contest, the competitor will relieve the contest sponsor for any claims arising, either directly or indirectly, as a result of or in connection with the contestant. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay in the progress of the competition due to external factors such as weather, fire, strike, public health or other unforeseen circumstances.

