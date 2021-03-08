



With the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day (March 8) being Challenge Choice, we focus on the ongoing challenge to improve women’s representation in the Department of Defense Police (MDP) and British Armed Police roles.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the MDP and was first established in October 1971. There were no female police officers at the time. It wasn’t until 1974 that two female bosses were transferred from Strathclyde Police to the MDP. The first four female recruits began training in 1975.

The MDP is now a very different and much more diverse organization, with women of all ranks, from bodyguards to security aides, performing the same role with the same kits and the same weapons as their male counterparts. Obviously, much progress has been made, but there is still a need to encourage more women to pursue careers in armed policing.

Chief Inspector Fiona Kerr, Chairman of the MDP Gender Network, explains:

Recruiting female officers is still a challenge for us, as is the case with many police firearm units in other military units, and dedicated to improving women’s representation in the MDP.

Our executives, including me, share our stories of joining the MDP and our vivid experiences of the armed professional police role, showing the range of career opportunities possible.

Fiona’s story

Fiona began her MDP career in 1987. Crown copyright.

My MDP career began in 1987 as Clyde’s bodyguard and I am very proud to be back at the police station now. When I first joined, I was issued a small pistol, and an equally small club and handbag and skirt were standard.

A few years later, I moved to London with the MDP and had the opportunity to carry out both armed and unarmed missions, promoted over time and moved to iconic British sites such as Portsmouth and Whitehall. My career highlights include planning the first arrival of the Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier in Portsmouth, establishing the first female staff association within the Department of Defense, becoming the MDP’s first female early firearms commander and working with truly outstanding people.

I am a single parent of 2 children (currently adults). As they grew up, I was able to pursue my career goals with fantastic parent and family support and the flexibility and support of managers and colleagues. I had a permanent night out for a while to help with parenting, and I always wanted to line up at the elementary school morning club to go home and sleep!

Being a single parent in any profession is always a matter of future plans and support networks and continuity fallback. At MDP, I can personally guarantee that raising children is not a barrier to success. Understand the policy, the diversity network, and the managers who will support you in the process.

Hannah, PC Dog Handler

Hannah works as a dog trainer. Crown copyright.

I joined MDP in 2008 with a desire to be a dog handler. I was lucky to have achieved this in the first station. I currently work at HM Naval Base Devonport with two professionals, explosives and drug search dogs.

My role as an MDP dog handler includes tracking suspects, finding evidence at a crime scene, searching for drugs, and searching for VIPs. It is deployed to the Department of Defense across the UK and provides professional assistance to other police officers.

Throughout my career, I have always been interested in how dogs learn and develop within their roles. This has now led to a new career path as an instructor providing training and developing police dog teams within the Force. I am proud to be the first female MDP police dog instructor soon, and as part of my training role, I look forward to helping and supporting other women to advance in their police dog handling career.

Kirsty, Marine Corps Police Constable

Kirsty is the weekly captain of HM Naval Base Portsmouth. Crown copyright.

I joined the Interior Department police when I was 18 years old and after a little over 10 years I wanted to change. I investigated the MDP and was interested in the opportunity to take on a unique professional police role.

I currently qualify for the Royal Yacht Association (RYA) Day Skipper at HM Naval Base Portsmouth, and I’m working on my RYA Coastal qualification. The most proud moment so far is the passing of the course of the Operation Firearms Commander.

In my most memorable experience, I had to escort HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales airlines while negotiating a busy maritime channel carrying passenger and commercial vessels. My next challenge is to become an MDP Marine Corps Sergeant.

Sally, T/Chief Inspector Operational Delivery and Special Escort Group Commander

Sally is the escort commander of the MDP special escort group. Crown copyright.

After graduating with an archaeological degree, he ran a student council and took on administrative roles in sales and catering before starting police work.

I decided to join the MDP because I wanted to play a role that allowed me to specialize as a Certified Firearms Officer from the very beginning of my career. The MDP also had and still has the largest maritime police capacity in the UK, and that was the specialty of the police that I’m interested in.

The best thing about my career at MDP is that it ranges from an atomic weapon facility in Berkshire to an operational support unit, an HQ operational training and capability center, to a marine unit at HM naval base Portsmouth. The scope of dispatch from MDP HQ, I enjoyed them all.

One of the proudest moments was representing the MDP as part of Operation Herrick, where I had the great privilege of mentoring female Afghan police officers. I was also very proud to qualify as a team leader within six months of joining the Special Escort Group (SEG), becoming the first qualified MDP female escort commander and rail convoy commander.

I am now working towards my goal of achieving a practical senior inspectorship, and I look forward to continuing my career by mentoring and encouraging my colleagues to reach their full potential as well.

Nicole, T / Police Sergeant Clyde Support Team

Nicole is HM Naval Base Clyde’s T/Police Sergeant. Crown copyright.

I have always wanted to be a police officer, and before joining the MDP, I studied and graduated from a Bachelor of Criminal Justice (Hons). I decided to join the MDP because I wanted a stable work life balance and a role that provided me with many opportunities for promotion and career development.

I will never forget when I graduated as a freshman in the Orange class! After graduation, I was placed as part of Operation Temperer immediately after the 2017 Manchester Arena attack. Now working for almost 4 years, I’m working as a T/Police Sergeant, Im a Force Personal Safety Training Instructor. Clyde support team delivering project servitors, protesters removal, and search requirements.

I am very proud of everything I have accomplished so far and the MDP has well fulfilled my hopes for the opportunity to advance and advance in a professional police career.

#ChooseToChallenge on social media

Defense Department police and staff have been sharing the #ChooseToChallenge statement on social media on Facebook and Twitter this week.

MDP on Facebook MDP on Twitter

Learn more about MDP’s work and professional security features.

