European stocks mixed in warning of pre-COVID normality by governors of the Bank of England





The UK’s service optimism index rose 7.53 points in February to 94.13, with the number of British people vaccinated against COVID-19 continuing to increase. Photo: Justin Talliis/AFP via Getty Images

European stocks were mixed on Monday as Bank of England (BOE) governor warned that economic optimism is growing, but life will not return to normal before COVID.

At the Resolution Foundation event, Andrew Bailey said his overall assessment of the UK’s economic outlook was “positive, but with a large amount ofist realism.”

“The best guess would be to see some persistence, not full persistence, not a complete return to pre-COVID.

“We will work more from home and shop online than we used to, because the new habit will last to some extent and will be mitigated over a period of time.”

The FTSE 100 (^ FTSE), which rose the day after the bell, fell 0.11%, while CAC (^ FCHI) rose 0.74%.

DAX (^ GDAXI) surged 1.2% after hitting a peak last week despite a 2.5% decline in German industrial production in January. Economists expected a 0.4% decline.

ING’s Carsten Brzeski said: “Looking forward, it is unlikely that cyclical fluctuations in current industrial production, construction and exports will prevent the entire economy from shrinking again in the first quarter.

“Even if the current situation is mixed, the industrial production outlook is still positive as the manufacturing industry’s production expectations are soaring and orders are still improving.”

Read more: UK service sector confidence reached its highest 12 months after successful vaccine launch.

Throughout the pond, the S&P 500 futures (ES = F) fell 0.70% and the Dow futures (YM = F) fell 0.22%. Nasdaq futures (NQ = F) was 1.83% lower and stayed at the line as the turn away from growth stocks continued.

This came after the Senate approved a recent $1.9 trillion in stimulus package in the United States over the weekend.

The lack of market response to this suggests that in most cases it has already been priced, said Michael Hewson of CMC Markets.

The story continues

The most striking part of the package is the means test, which pays directly to an American individual worth $1,400 per person, with a much more generous unemployment clause.

All of this is good news for a strong economic rebound outlook, but it also raises the question of how far the U.S. long-term returns could go in terms of the current bullish movement. One thing seems certain. U.S. long-term returns are likely to continue to rise to the 1.8% level over the next target, the U.S. 10 years, but may drop to 1.4% first.

Watch: Senate Approves President Joe Biden’s $1.9trn COVID Relief Package

Asian stocks on Monday recorded a deficit as the index failed to rise due to anticipation of a gradual global recovery after the economic bailout package.

Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 (^ N225) fell 0.42%, while Korea’s KOSPI (^ KS11) fell 1%.

Hong Kong Hang Seng (^ HSI) fell 1.97%, and the Shanghai Composite Index (000001.SS) fell 2.3%.

Brent crude (BZ = F) also hit a 14-month high, surpassing $70 a barrel after drones attacked Saudi Arabia’s largest crude oil facility.

The storage tank targeted at Ras Tanura off the Gulf Coast on Sunday is the largest crude oil terminal in the world. It can export about 6.5 million barrels per day, which accounts for nearly 7% of oil demand.

The Saudi Ministry of Energy has confirmed that there are no casualties or property losses from the attack.

This is in addition to measures agreed last week by OPEC and its allies to curb production.

Watch: What UK Government COVID-19 Assistance Is Offered?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos