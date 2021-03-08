US ‘alarmed’ by frequency of attacks on Arabia after Houthis target oil core





DUBAI (Reuters) – The United States on Monday expressed concern over genuine security threats to Saudi Arabia from Houthis aligned with Iran and elsewhere in the region after attacks on Saudi Arabia. heart of the Saudi oil industry, and they would consider improving support for Saudi Arabia. defenses.

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, March 7, 2021. REUTERS / Khaled Abdullah

Earlier today, the U.S. embassy in Riyadh said Washington had vowed to defend Arabia after Sunday’s flock of drones and missiles, including one targeting a Saudi facility vital to oil exports.

We continue to be alarmed by the frequency of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. Escalating attacks like these are not the actions of a peace-conscious group, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said.

We understand that they face real security threats from Yemen and others in the region … We will seek ways to improve support for Saudi Arabia’s ability to defend its territory against threats, Psaki said during a press briefing in Washington.

Authorities in the Saudi-led coalition said most of the Sunday drones and missiles were intercepted en route to their targets and that there were no casualties or loss of property as a result of the drones. attacks.

They targeted an oil storage yard in Ras Tanura, the site of a refinery and the world’s largest offshore oil loading facility, and a residential complex in Dhahran used by the state-controlled oil giant Saudi. Aramco. [L1N2L502H]

The attacks, which have pushed Brent crude prices above $ 70 a barrel to their highest level since January 2020, come at a time of friction in the decades-old alliance between Saudi Arabia and the states – United as President Joe Biden presses Riyadh for his human rights. record and ruinous war in Yemen.

The United States supports Saudi Arabia and its people. Our commitment to defend the kingdom and its security is strong, the US Embassy said in an Arabic Twitter message.

The Houthis have been fighting a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen for six years in a conflict widely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

In new incidents on Monday, the coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and an explosive drone fired at parts of the southern region of the kingdom.

The Houthi army said it hit a military target at Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport near the border with Yemen with a new type of ballistic missile.

CHARGES

Saudi Defense Ministry spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki, who also speaks on behalf of the coalition, told Al Arabiya TV that Iran was passing missiles and drones to the Houthis. The Houthis and Tehran have in the past dismissed such accusations. [D5N2JU016]

Riyadh has repeatedly stated that Iran’s ballistic missile program and support for regional proxies, including Yemen, should be part of any negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear pact with Iran as its predecessor. Bidens, Donald Trump, has given up.

The Houthi movement said its operation Sunday using 14 drones and eight ballistic missiles also attacked military targets in the Saudi cities of Dammam, Asir and Jazan.

The coalition said it destroyed 12 Houthi drones, without specifying the locations in the kingdom, and two ballistic missiles launched towards Jazan.

The Saudi Ministry of Defense later said it intercepted an armed drone coming from the sea before it could reach its target at Ras Tanura. Shards from a ballistic missile fell near the residential compound used by Aramco.

The two sites in the Eastern Province are located on the Gulf Coast opposite Iran and near Iraq and Bahrain, which is the regional base for the US Navy. Yemen lies nearly 1000 km (600 miles) southwest on the Gulf of Aden.

The Eastern Province has most of Aramcos’ production and export facilities. In 2019, Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, was rocked by a major attack on oil facilities a few miles from the targeted facilities on Sunday, which Riyadh blamed on Iran, a charge Tehran denies.

The 2019 attack, claimed by the Houthis but which Riyadh said was not from Yemen, forced Saudi Arabia to temporarily shut down more than half of its crude production.

The United States then sent American troops and military equipment to bolster the kingdom’s air and missile defenses.

The Houthis have stepped up their attacks as the United States and the United Nations demand a ceasefire to restart stalled Yemen peace talks. Biden declared a halt to US support for the coalition’s offensive operations in Yemen, but said Washington would continue to help Saudi Arabia defend itself.

On Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition said the Houthis were emboldened after the Biden administration revoked the group’s terrorist designations imposed by Trump.

(This story corrects Jen Psakis’ job title as White House Press Secretary instead of US State Department spokeswoman, paragraph 3)

Reporting by the Gulf team, Ellen Francis and Maher Chmaytelli in Dubai and Patricia Zengerle in Washington; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous and Lisa Barrington; Editing by Mark Heinrich

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos