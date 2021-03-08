Britain warns not to support Mathias Cormann as new head of the OECD | OECD





The UK has been warned not to send a scary message to the world by supporting a controversial former Australian minister with a heavily criticized climate change record to run the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The race to become the next secretary-general of the OECD, a Paris-based economic think tank advising governments around the world, has narrowed to former Australian Treasury Secretary Mathias Cormann and former EU Trade Commissioner and Swedish midway politician Cecilia Malmstrm. Results are until March 15th.

Malmstrm admitted that it was supported by many EU and non-EU countries in 39 OECD member states, but did not know how the United States, considered central to the results, planned to vote. Canada, which is also considered critical, is likely to follow the lead of the United States.

Bidens’ climate change envoy John Kerry was in London to meet with British ministers, and Matthew Pennycook, a shadow environment spokesman for the Ministry of Labor, warned that it would send a terrible signal if it became known that Britain was supporting Cormann.

Within the OECD Secretariat, there was a strong proposal that Boris Johnson told Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on October 27 that Koman had received British support. The UK claims that the British Ambassador to the OECD has taken a strictly neutral position as it is the neutral chairman of the selection process. But Pennycook said it was essential that someone who identifies the urgency of the climate crisis leads the organization.

German Green MEP Michael Bloss also questioned the British judgment. Response to the climate crisis and economic cooperation must go hand in hand. The UK’s proposal to appoint Mathias Cormann adds fuel to the fire and unnecessarily prolongs the era of fossil fuels. Cormann is directly supported by climate delays and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. All our alarm bells should go off, he said.

Former EU ambassador Anthony Gardner also said that decision was regrettable, warning the United States to support Malmström and not to support candidates with poorly recorded climate change. Most of the 39 OECD countries are in the European Union, and Portugal, the current EU president, appears to be working hard to gain support from most of its member states. However, once considered an outsider, Cormann worked hard to push his way through the field and distance himself from the climate change record of the government he led.

Last week, international climate change groups and advisors on the global transition from fossil fuels wrote to the OECD, expressing serious concerns about the Cormanns leadership bid. Cormann’s role as Australian Treasury Secretary from 2013 to 2020 is very unlikely to play an effective role in advocating ambitious action on emissions reductions, the letter said.

Cormann was in a government that failed to take effective steps to abolish carbon pricing and continually reduce emissions, and served as a blocker in international forums.

The OECD had to be a leader in combating climate change, but the letter said the commander was part of an effort to deter action.

Poland, one of the countries most hostile to the EU’s green policy, spoke with Australians about this post.

Malmstrm said she will work strategically on a five-year mission to see if a goal is set to increase the number of OECD women in the top positions. She added that all Covid recovery plans require gender because women suffered more during the pandemic.

Belgian-born Cormann introduced himself as a candidate for support from around the world, including the increasingly influential IndoPacific.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos