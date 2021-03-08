FOREX-Dollar Hits 3-1 / 2 Month High on Firmer US Yields





Billionaire Jim Simons captures these 2 biotechnology stocks

Quantitative trading guru Jim Simons calls it a day, sort of. The mathematician and cryptologist is famous in the investment community for bringing his analytical eye to the stock market, creating both the quantitative trading revolution and a personal fortune now estimated at over $ 22 billion. His career has been rich in many facets and his innovations on Wall Street have influenced the strategies of two successive generations of traders. Simons stepped down as president of Renaissance Technologies ahead of his 83rd birthday next month. However, Simons remains involved as a board member. By leaving, Simons marked out new positions in two biotechnology stocks. Tracking Simons stock movements is a viable strategy for investors of all walks of life. To get an idea of ​​how good a strategy is, we opened up the TipRanks database and extracted the details of these two names; It looks like the rest of the street is projecting a lot of benefits. Lets find out what makes them compelling buys. Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) Start with Zogenix, a small-cap biotechnology company working on new therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. The company has two main products: Fintepla, which has been approved by the FDA for use in the treatment of epilepsy caused by Dravet syndrome, and MT1621, which is halfway through as a treatment for Thymidine Kinase 2 deficiency. (TK2d), an often fatal and metabolic disease in children. The company has recorded total net product sales in the United States of $ 9.6 million since the drugs launched in July 2020; of this total, $ 8.1 million was realized in 4Q20. As of December 31, 2020, 550 patients with Dravet syndrome were enrolled in Fintepla programs. Also in December, the European Commission approved the use of Fintepla and the drug was launched in Germany. Fintepla is currently undergoing testing as a treatment for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and other rare epileptic diseases, in order to expand the patient base. Zogenix’s second drug candidate, MT1621, was acquired in 2019 from Modis Therapeutics. MT1621 is a potential treatment for TK2d, a rare and fatal disease of infancy. The drug works through deoxynucleoside substrate enhancement therapy, a new approach that has been shown to be effective in early phase studies. At this point, Zogenix is ​​scheduled to complete a Phase 1 human renal pharmacokinetic study, non-clinical dog toxicity study, and genotoxicology / reproductive toxicity studies, and management has indicated that it plans to apply. new drug (NDA) to the FDA during 1H22. The company’s strong position is sure to grab the attention of investors, and Jim Simons repurchased more than 245,000 shares in the fourth quarter. His stake in the company is now worth more than $ 5 million. Covering Zogenix for Needham, analyst Serge Belanger noted that the launch of Fintepla in the United States has taken a promising start. It appears that the trends of REMS enrollment and Fintepla integration at the end of 2020 have continued until the beginning of 2021. All patients receiving Fintepla as part of the OLE trials in the United States are expected to be by-product. commercial by the end of the first quarter, Belanger wrote. To that end, Belanger is pricing ZGNX a Buy, and its price target of $ 48 implies solid upside potential of 131% for the next 12 months. (To watch the history of the Belangers, click here) Overall, Wall Street seems to agree with Needham’s view that Zogenix is ​​a stock worth buying. Recent analyst reviews break down 6 to 2 in favor of buy versus hold, making the consensus rating a strong buy. The shares are priced at $ 20.74, and the average target of $ 47 suggests a 128% rise over the one year horizon. (See ZGNX action review on TipRanks) Wave Life Sciences (WVE) The next title was Wave Life Sciences, which focuses on precision medicine, designing oligonucleotides to safely deliver more effective therapeutic agents and precisely targeted. The company has a pipeline of 10 drug candidates, at various stages of development in the treatment of serious illnesses with, in the words of the company, little or no treatment options. Wave Life Sciences uses an integrated approach to develop new nucleic acid based therapies. The approach uses rational design to counter defects in genetic replication, resulting in more consistent therapeutic effects from drugs specifically targeted at particular diseases. The company’s development program targeting Huntingtons disease is the most advanced. It is a serious inherited neurodegenerative disorder, the symptoms of which are usually between the ages of 30 and 50 and worsen over time. The company’s two most advanced drug candidates, WVE-120101 and WVE-120102, are in Phase 1b / 2a trials, with results reports expected by the end of this month. In addition, open-label extension (OLE) trials are underway for patients outside of the United States. In addition to these two drug candidates, Wave has several ongoing programs for the treatment of other rare diseases. The pipeline includes potential therapies for ALS, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and various retinal diseases. These pipeline projects are all in preclinical stages. During the fourth quarter, Jim Simons Renaissance purchased 235,620 shares of WVE, a substantial purchase that demonstrates confidence in the company’s pipeline. At current valuation, a new position stake for Simons is worth $ 2.224 million. 5-star analyst Andrew Fein, of HC Wainwright, noted that the performance of Waves stock this year will largely depend on the results of the PRECISION HD-1 and HD-2 studies, and he believes there are reasons to be optimistic. [Our] The positive view of the PRECISION studies stems from: (1) selective targeting of SNP1 or SNP2 inhibits mutant Huntington protein (mHTT) expression while leaving wild-type HTT largely intact, which may improve the safety profile compared to competing therapies which also target wild type proteins; (2) the new ASO modification chemistry is a compelling case as the data show, showing significantly higher transcription reversal compared to traditional approaches; (3) The intrathecal wave dosing strategy should overcome systemic inflammatory responses seen in other programs; and (4) higher dose cohorts should alleviate investor concerns about efficacy over competing programs, Fein said. Based on these studies, Fein maintains its buy rating and its price target of $ 20. At current levels, this target suggests an increase of 112% for the coming year. (To view Feins’ track record, click here) In total, there are 5 reviews recorded for WVE stocks, 3 indicating buy and 2 hold, making analyst consensus a moderate buy. The average price target here is $ 17.80, which implies a one-year rise of 84% from the share price of $ 9.76. (See WVE Stock Analysis on TipRanks) To find great ideas for biotech stocks that trade at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that brings together all the information about TipRanks stocks. . Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

