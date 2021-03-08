Meghan’s claim to Archie underlines British color issues. Megan, Duchess of Sussex





The Duchess of Sussex’s claim that concerns about the color of the baby’s skin were raised when Prince Harry was pregnant is perhaps the most shocking to an American audience, where the discussion of color was widespread.

However, British experts argue that this remark will resonate deeply across the Atlantic Ocean. Although not so recognized, they said, color is an important issue in the UK as well.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, first airing in the United States on Sunday, Megan said there was a conversation about how dark Arches skin would have been when he was born. Meghan and Harry refused to disclose who expressed those concerns.

Aisha Phoenix, a researcher at the School of Colorism, Islam, and Oriental and African Studies in London, said: Colorism in general is a taboo subject, and until recently people didn’t want to talk about it in England. Beyond those who experienced it, there was no perception that it really existed, and there were no research institutions to pull it up. It wasn’t investigated, so some thought it wasn’t the problem.

Meghan:’Concerns and conversations about whether arches’ skin may be dark’ video

She said colorism has a different history in different parts of the world. For the descendants of transatlantic slaves, it goes back to the privileges given to the children of privileged slaves and slave owners with lighter skin. For example, you can work at home, not in the field.

Phoenix added: The legacy of European colonialism in many parts of the world and the preferential treatment of the children of colonists and local residents also contributed to the colorism of today. Some scholars argue that light skin is associated with higher status, while dark skin is associated with outdoor work. In England, color is a problem for people of color, regardless of background.

In a study she conducted on colorism in the UK, participants told Phoenix about the struggle against colorism in the job market. Dark-skinned people are less likely to get a good job and lack dark expression than light-skinned people. -People of skin color in the media. Others talked about the colorist teasing at school and said that he was ugly because his skin was black. They also described being ridiculed and ridiculed by relatives for their skin color.

Deborah Gabriel, a scholar specializing in race and gender and author of the book Layers of Blackness, said colorism was sometimes misrecognized as peculiar to the black and brown community. In other words, it has nothing to do with whites, and is within a community of black and brown that prefers lighter skin.

She added: The claim that the royal family had an obsession with what color babies would wear reaffirms my argument that color is not about preferences for a particular skin tone. Part and part of organized racism and inequality. And it has to do with power and imperialism.

Phoenix believes that the color issues Meghan raised will reflect what more people say about Britain’s attitude toward people of color.

We’ve been having more conversations about color over the past three or four years, especially in light of the revival of the Black Lives Matter movement, and I think it will attract more attention as more people come out now. To talk about her experience, she said.

