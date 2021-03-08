US has coldest February since 1989 as global temperatures have also dropped





According to data released Monday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), during the period February 11-16, more than 120 records for all-weather cold temperatures were broken in the central and southern United States. United. Six states of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas recorded one of their coldest February 10s on record.

The month ranked as the 19th coldest February since reliable instrument registrations began 127 years ago, NOAA has found. Despite the cold February, the meteorological winter months, December through February, were the warmest third of past winters, 1.4 degrees above average.

Cold weather in the United States, combined with unusually freezing air in much of Eurasia, resulted in less pronounced overall heat compared to the last months of February, according to a separate report released by the Copernicus Climate Change Service, a program of the European Commission. Copernicus found that globally, the month of February was on average about 0.46 degrees Fahrenheit (0.26 degrees Celsius) above the 1981-2010 average and still 2.2 degrees (1.2 degrees Celsius) above pre-industrial levels, on average over the past 12 months.

The average temperature of the planets was cooler compared to other recent February, but still well above average, in line with trends related to global warming from human-made greenhouse gas emissions. The relatively cool start to 2021 is a likely indication that the year will not set another record for the warmer year, as 2016 and 2020 did.

Interestingly, while Siberia and other parts of Russia and Europe, as well as the United States, were unusually cold, the Arctic was unusually warm for the month, scientists from Copernicus reported.

The cold snap in the United States

The new temperature data corroborates previous findings showing that while the cold, winter storms in the middle of the United States were severe, they were not without precedent. In fact, Texas had its coldest February 11 on record, missing a spot in the top 10.

A number of places have dropped to their coldest readings since December 1989, including Houston, which fell to 13 degrees on the morning of February 16. a minimum of 7 degrees was observed.

Austins’ lowest temperature matched the mark set in 1989, with the mercury dropping to 6 degrees at the height of the explosion in the Arctic. One would have to go back to January 31, 1949 to find a cooler temperature there, when the low was minus -5 near the city. In Dallas, temperatures during that year the epidemic fell to minus- 2, breaking the low of minus -1 set in the 1989 episode and narrowly missing the minus-3 record set all the way in 1930. Oklahoma City also came close to a record, bringing it down to minus-14 the coldest reading since 1899. (It only dropped to minus-8 during the 1989 outbreak.) Omaha, tied with 1989 in terms of its coldest trough on record at Eppley Field, which fell to minus-23 on February 16. A number of neighboring locations recorded slightly cooler temperatures during this period. The longevity of the cold was particularly noteworthy, with parts of the Plains recording sub-zero troughs for 10 days or more. Bismarck, ND, has had 15 days in a row with nights falling below zero, including five that hit minus -20s. Waco and Austin also set records for their longest streak of sub-zero temperatures. Waco spent more than eight days below 32 degrees.





