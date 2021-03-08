Scottish Female Entrepreneur Wins National Award for Innovation





Three female innovators from Scotland are part of a group of 40 most visionary women entrepreneurs in the UK, supported by the UK government to drive new innovations and business ideas to help the UK better recover from the COVID-19 pandemic . Meets climate change ambitions.

For the Women in Innovation Award winners announced today (Monday March 8, 2021) to celebrate International Women’s Day by British Government Science Secretary Amanda Solloway to scale up and bring disruptive business ideas to market. Each of 50,000 cash is invested to do so. Born in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

British Government Science Minister Amanda Solloway said:

As we build better, it is my priority to continue to provide the best women innovators with the tools they need to succeed, while encouraging a new generation of women to move forward and pursue ambitions.

I am hoping that we will support 40 of the most pioneering women entrepreneurs, help them turn innovative ideas and aspirations into reality, and promote the recovery of the UK economy while creating products and services that help improve all of our lives. I’m happy.

Among the winners is Alison Wood, founder of Lilypads, a sustainable sanitary pad company based in Edinburgh. The company’s reusable pads have a 90% lower carbon footprint than disposable products and are one of the cheapest reusable pads on the market. Charities supported by the sale of pads work to reduce gender inequality and exploitation around the world.

Alison said:

The program is funding development to further reduce the environmental impact of sanitary pads. I was pleased to be part of it and couldn’t wait to meet and learn other women running sustainable businesses.

Joan DArcy, co-founder of Plastic @ Bay in Durness, Highland, also received funding to develop the Local Ocean Plastic Recycling Facility (LOPRF), which can convert marine plastic waste into building materials at a lower cost. The initiative will also provide local employment and training opportunities for young people, with each facility employing at least three people to use and maintain recycling machines.

Joan said:

The goal is to develop a low-tech facility that recycles end-of-life fishing gear and marine plastics that can be replicated in ports and communities adversely affected by marine plastic pollution. Our research and development team builds low-tech machines to make fence posts, planks and decks, and develops plant layouts, business models and marketing strategies.

Jacqueline Morrison, co-founder of Glasgow-based Cedeco Contractors Ltd, was also supported by the development of a mechanical alternative to grout that could save time while reducing carbon footprint and reduce the cost of installing wind turbines.

Jacqueline said:

We know that growing our team and working with industry partners is our way and this funding will help. I was delighted to have won the award and have noticed our technology, and I am looking forward to what year it will be.

Today’s funding is part of the government’s flagship Women in Innovation Awards, presented by Innovate UK, part of the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), which will increase the number of women entrepreneurs in the UK and invest 180 billion in the economy.

It forms a key part of the government’s ambitious R&D roadmap released in July 2020, which supports innovators and risk-takers in the UK by funding entrepreneurs and start-ups to expand their innovation. I try to do it.

Emily Nott, Head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at Innovate UK, said:

As 2020 turns out to be an incredibly difficult year for everyone, especially women, continuing to support women entrepreneurs in 2021 has been a real priority for Innovate UK. We have had a tremendous response and can see the positive side of the epidemic. Some of the candidate lists have been inspired to start a business in response to the challenges they have.

Working with the winners, Innovate UK will help them grow further. We want to see what these inspiring women are accomplishing and how they can be an example of inspiring the next generation and encouraging more women-led businesses in this country as we rebuild and recover.

