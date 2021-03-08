US offers residency to Venezuelans, will review sanctions





WASHINGTON (AP) The Biden administration announced on Monday that it is offering temporary legal residence to several hundred thousand Venezuelans who have fled their country’s economic collapse and will review US sanctions aimed at isolating the South American nation.

Both measures mark a shift in US policy towards Venezuela under President Donald Trump.

President Joe Bidens’ administration has announced that it will grant temporary protective status to Venezuelans already in the United States, allowing around 320,000 people to apply to live and work legally in the country for 18 months.

Trump has resisted repeated calls from Republican and Democratic lawmakers, mostly in South Florida, to grant Venezuelans temporary protective status, although he issued an order to postpone the deportation of a smaller number on last day of his mandate.

The Trump administration has also significantly tightened US economic sanctions against Venezuela, especially on its crucial oil sector, to try to force President Nicolas Maduro to relinquish power after an election in 2018 that the United States and other countries deem fraudulent.

A senior Biden administration official described it as a failed strategy.

The United States is in no rush to lift the sanctions, the official said, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss the policy. But we must recognize here that the unilateral sanctions of the past four years have failed to achieve an electoral result in the country.

US sanctions, which began under President Barack Obama, have increased economic pressure on this once prosperous country. Its economy was already suffering from mismanagement and the deterioration of its very important oil industry.

In recent years, the Venezuelan economy has been in free fall, with widespread food and medicine shortages and frequent power cuts. An estimated 5 million people have fled, mostly to neighboring countries like Colombia, but many have settled in South Florida.

Biden official said the Maduro government has adapted to the most punitive sanctions, against deals with Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela SA, and that the United States needs to work with its allies on new strategies .

Oil markets long ago adapted to oil sanctions and are able to hold up thanks to illicit flows, the official said. So really, we could go on with unilateral sanctions and stay in this situation for who knows how long or we could actually start to sit down with the international community to see how we can actually exert coordinated pressure and set clear expectations for it. the path to follow.

Any easing of sanctions would likely meet opposition from Congress, but granting temporary protective status to Venezuelans enjoys bipartisan support.

In recent days, Republicans had urged the Biden administration to formalize the last-minute Trumps decree that postponed the 18-month deportation of more than 145,000 Venezuelans who risked being returned to their home countries. Temporary protection status is a more formal status that cannot be so easily reversed.

By using the law to lift the threat of eviction and grant a job permit, the Biden administration is helping hundreds of thousands of families stay safe and earn a living without fear of being sent back to the dangerous and cruel regime de Maduros, said Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat whose South Florida district is home to one of the largest Venezuelan communities in the United States, Donald Trump has had four years to do so, but the xenophobia of the Republican Party has stopped doing what is right.

Citizens of 10 countries, totaling approximately 400,000 people, are now in the United States with temporary protected status. The largest number are from El Salvador, Honduras and Haiti, many with children and spouses who are American citizens. The Trump administration had sought to phase out the program, arguing that it had effectively become permanent residence after repeated extensions.

People must show their continued residency and pass a criminal background check to qualify for status. Venezuelans must arrive before Monday to be eligible.

Temporary Protected Status, created in 1990, grants citizens of eligible countries the opportunity to remain if they cannot return safely to their country of origin due to natural disasters, armed conflict or other factors. . Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Venezuela meets the criteria because the country is in turmoil and unable to protect its own citizens.

It is during times of extraordinary and temporary circumstances like these that the United States steps in to support eligible Venezuelan nationals already here as their home countries seek to emerge from the current crises, Mayorkas said in announcing measurement.

