British Ambassador to Myanmar Urges Aung San Suu Kyi to release as protesters ignore curfew | World news





Myanmar’s ambassador to Myanmar urged the country’s troops to free the detained leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and to oust President Winmaint.

Kyoswarmin, who spoke with Foreign Minister Dominic Rab and British Foreign Minister Nigel Adams, said the answer to the crisis was diplomacy.

In a statement posted on the embassy’s Facebook page, he said, “We are requesting the release of State Aide Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint.” Liberation.

Image: Police used stun grenades and guns to disperse protesters.

The appeal came after security forces besieged 200 young anti-coup protesters in the Sanchaung area, ignoring the 8pm curfew on Monday.

People shouted, “Free the students from Sancha Woong.” People shouted on the streets of the area where protests were taking place every day for more than a month across the old capital.

In some areas, police shoot stun grenades and guns to disperse protesters, eyewitnesses said. Live streams on social media showed protesters running between houses as stun grenades burst.

One protest leader, Maung Saungkha, said on Twitter, “Nearly 200 young protesters are still blocked by police and soldiers. The community and the international community need to help them now, please.”

More works by Aung San Suu Kyi

Amid ongoing violence, the US embassy said in a statement: “We urge the security forces to withdraw and allow people to return home safely.”

The United Nations (UN) Human Rights Office has expressed deep concern over the fate of the trapped protesters, and High Commissioner Michelle Bachele said they should be able to leave safely without retaliation.

A spokesman for the military regime, which took control on February 1st, did not respond to calls asking for comment.

Sister begs Myanmar police not to fire

Violence continued in the northern town of Myitkyina as well, witnesses testifying that two protesters were shot dead in the head.

Another man died in the town of Phyar Pon in the Irrawaddy Delta, a political activist and local media reported.

Police said they would scrutinize the local family register to identify outsiders.

State-run TV MRTV said, “While government patience is running out and trying to minimize casualties to prevent riots, most people are calling for more effective action against riots.”

Image: Police witnessed in front of a barricade of protesters in Yangon

Security forces have also cracked down on anti-coup protesters elsewhere, firing tear gas, dismantling a crowd of about 1,000 people protesting in the capital, Naypyitaw. Protesters deployed fire extinguishers to create smoke screens when running away from the authorities.

According to the United Nations, over 50 people were killed by security forces in an attempt by government forces to end protests demanding the release of Suzy and other prisoners following the party’s overwhelming election victory last year.

Image: Aung San Suu Kyi has been accused of violating export legislation.

Protesters in some areas celebrated International Women’s Day by waving flags made of htamain (women’s sarongs) or hanging them from lines across the street.

Traditionally, walking under a women’s sarong is considered bad luck for men, and MRTV said such an exhibition was a serious insult to religion in Myanmar Buddhism.

Myanmar Police raid Mandalay University

Analysis: Myanmar army will not feel pressure and more blood will bleed.

Publicly rounding off Myanmar’s armed forces is not only for international governments, but also for the country’s diplomats.

Last week, U Kyaw Moe Tun, Myanmar’s chief envoy to the United Nations, spoke out against the coup and raised his hand and three fingers as a sign of rebellion.

Now Myanmar’s ambassador to the UK has called for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi after being summoned to the Foreign Ministry in London and said the military should respect the 2020 election results.

This is a headline stand, and although the two needed personal courage to break the ranks, it doesn’t seem to work that much.

To date, the international community has failed to come up with coordinated measures to put meaningful pressure on the regime. Military, who have endured the sanctions of the past years, will be sure they can do the same.

The best hope is still increasing resistance within Myanmar itself, but the only sure thing is that it will bleed more.

