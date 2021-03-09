Chinese state broadcaster CGTN fined 225,000 by UK regulators





Ofcom fined £225,000 on Chinese state-run broadcasters for violating the rules of fairness, privacy and fair fairness just weeks after depriving them of their right to broadcast in the UK.

Media regulators have previously been convicted of airing reports of protests in Hong Kong, where China’s global television network was forced to confess British citizen Peter Humphreys and failed to give Beijing a different perspective.

It revoked the UK broadcast license last month after concluding that the CCP had paranoid control and inducing China to retaliate by banning the BBC’s World News channel.

Ofcom said Monday that Star China Media Limited, a company that holds CGTN’s UK broadcasting license, has been fined for “serious” violations.

In a separate announcement, Ofcom said it had acknowledged two additional complaints against CGTN regarding broadcasts that aired between 2016 and 2019.

Complaints allegedly aired of unfair treatment and forced confession were made by Simon Cheng, a former employee of the British Consulate in Hong Kong, and the daughter of Gui Minhai, a Swedish citizen who was imprisoned last year, “Information abroad”.

Ofcom said, “We have found that the individuals involved have been treated unfairly and that their personal information has been unfairly infringed,” adding that the broadcaster “did not obtain prior consent for the interview.”

It was concluded that “material facts that raised serious doubts about the credibility of the confession charges” were excluded from the program that aired “confessions” before the trial while the two were in custody. Ofcom said it is considering additional sanctions.

The recent actions by regulators have hit the CGTN another hit. CGTN has been hit with a series of complaints since it opened a European broadcasting hub in London just two years ago.

After losing their UK license, they set up a new regulatory body in France.

The decades-old treaty between members of the European Council that the network can broadcast on the territory of any signatory as long as it falls under the jurisdiction of one member means that the CGTN could soon be broadcast back to British homes.

Freesat, which previously held CGTNs in the UK, has not yet “talked” to the Financial Times about the CGTN and the platform return and “if this happens, all decisions about profits will be carefully considered with guidance. Ofcom ”.

Ofcom said it was seeking “clarity” from the French authorities on the basis for the decision “to understand all the implications of channel distribution in the UK.”

CGTN did not respond to requests for comment when this article was published.

