Biden gives Venezuelans in US a chance to gain temporary protected status





President Joe Biden is giving thousands of Venezuelans in the United States the chance to seek temporary protection in the United States, a strike against the Venezuelan government that could have political benefits for Democrats.

Biden’s order allows about 300,000 Venezuelans in the United States to apply for temporary protection status. If granted, recipients can stay and work in the United States for 18 months.

The move aims to step up pressure on Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro, under whom the once-prosperous country’s economy has collapsed, while its residents have fled or those who remain in search of food and other essentials. .

Biden had promised during the election campaign to extend protections for Venezuelans in the United States, many of whom are in the critical state of Florida.

Living conditions in Venezuela reveal a country in turmoil, unable to protect its own citizens, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said. It is in these times of extraordinary and temporary circumstances like these that the United States is stepping in to support eligible Venezuelan nationals already here as their home countries seek to emerge from the current crises.

Former President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Venezuela in an attempt to force Maduro out. He also recognized opposition leader Juan Guado as the legitimate president.

But during his tenure, Trump refused to support legislation in Congress to grant Venezuelans protected status, and Republicans in Congress have also blocked legislation to grant it. Many Venezuelans were expelled during his tenure.

A senior Biden administration official described Trump’s emphasis on sanctions as a failed strategy, the Associated Press reported.

The United States is in no rush to lift the sanctions, the official told reporters on a phone call on condition of anonymity to discuss the policy. But we must recognize here that the unilateral sanctions of the past four years have failed to achieve an electoral result in the country.

The official said the administration would review the sanctions.

Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, is a temporary, renewable benefit that grants protection from deportation and permission to work to people who cannot return to their countries due to natural disasters, armed conflicts and other conditions.

Trump found strong support among Venezuelans in the United States in November, helping him win Florida in the election. When he left, he signed a decree that postponed for 18 months the expulsion of Venezuelans who risked being expelled.

‘A strong signal’

Senator Bob Menendez, DN.J., who chairs the Foreign Relations Committee, said continuing to deport Venezuelans to the country, which he described as the Maduro tragedy, “would be like telling them that they are a burden on the community, a threat to our national security and an unwelcome guest in our country.

Menendez and Senator Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Now whip of the majority of the senates, were the main authors of the law on the temporary protection status of Venezuela. Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Was a Cosponsor.

We are dealing a blow to the Maduro regime … and we are sending a powerful signal to allies and competitors that the United States is once again committed to the cause of democracy, Menendez said.

To be eligible for protected status, applicants must show continuous residence in the United States as of Monday, March 8. The Department of Homeland Security will announce a 180-day registration period during which applications can be filed with citizenship and immigration services.

All applicants will be required to undergo security and background checks. Further details will be published in a Federal Register notice.

The administration is encouraging people who received a delayed forced departure under the Trump administration to also apply for the TPS.

Suzanne Gamboa

Associated Press contributed.

