Equality and democracy activists warned that changing the law to show people photo ID to participate in British elections would be a disaster for ethnic minority communities, which would increase barriers to access and virtually deprive them of it.

The Boris Johnson government is expected to introduce legislation in the spring that will require photo identification in all UK and UK elections starting in 2023. However, critics argue that voter morale in the UK is low, so it is unnecessary and will disproportionately affect ethnic minorities and working-class communities.

There was only one conviction for personality scams in the UK in 2019 to prevent with Voter ID.

It is expected that approximately 11 million voters (24% of voters) do not have a passport or driver’s license, and photo identification will be required under the law.

Recent figures show that while 24% of whites in the UK do not have a driver’s license, 39% of Asians and 47% of blacks have been compared.

Halima Begum, head of the Runnymede Trust, told Voter ID on Tuesday about all party council groups on racial and community events: People from black and minority groups are less likely to register to vote. Voted and elected.

Many voters do not have photo IDs, ID ownership may vary by socioeconomic group, and citizens of the BAME community have certain potential drawbacks. The current offer suggests a negative tendency towards voters during a period of very low confidence in politicians and democratic processes.

Last week, three major U.S. civil rights groups warned that Britain’s plan equates to repression of Republican-style voters and that it is likely to undermine belief in the democratic process rather than strengthen it.

British groups opposing the electoral integrity legislation say Joe Biden is being proposed in parallel with efforts to expand voter rights in the United States.

Traveler Movement’s policy manager Patricia Stapleton said: Gypsy Roma Traveler People are already undervalued in mainstream politics, and many elderly Gypsies and travelers don’t have the photo IDs they need. The bill will further alienate and deter people from these communities from voting.

The Election Reform Association has urged the government to focus on real issues, including 9 million people who are not properly registered on the electoral roll.

Constitution and Succession Secretary of State Chloe Smith said: In Northern Ireland, photo identification has been required since 2003, when it was introduced by the last Labor Party government. Since then, it has not negatively affected the turnout or participation of such groups.

