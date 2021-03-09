US lawmakers suggest 25 films about Latinos on film register





The Congressional Hispanic Caucus continues the work it started in January, when it nominated the film Selena for the National Film Registry, with a list of 25 more films it would like to see added to the registry.

The films nominated by the caucus last week date back to 1982 and also include films like Spy Kids (2001), a comedy starring a Latin American family, and Frida (2002), an Oscar-winning film about artist Frida Kahlo. . . The registry usually adds new movies in December.

It is critical that the Library of Congress’s National Film Registry reflect the true diversity of American culture, caucus chair, Democratic Representative of California Raul Ruiz, said in a statement. Inclusion of more Latino films in the National Film Registry will help elevate Latin American stories, promote an inclusive media landscape, and empower Latino filmmakers and storytellers.

Established by Congress in 1988, the registry preserves films it deems culturally, historically or aesthetically important. Each year, a committee selects 25 films to add.

The Library of Congress is grateful for the nominations from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and for their interest in the National Film Registry, Brett Zongker, a spokesperson for the Library of Congress, said in a statement, adding: The registry seeks to ensure the preservation of films that showcase the range and diversity of American film heritage.

Latinos are the largest minority group in the United States, with 18.5% of the population. But they continue to be under-represented in movies and on television. A 2019 study from the University of Southern California’s School of Communication and Journalism found that only 4.5% of all talking characters on the 1,200 top-grossing films from 2007 to 2018 were Latino.

Of the nearly 800 films in the register, at least 17 are examples of Latin American stories. The number of Latino administrators in the registry is minimal: there are 11. Of these, nine are men and two are women.

Representative Joaquin Castro, a Democrat from Texas, led the movement for the nominations. Latino creators and their stories are often shunned by custodians of American culture, like Hollywood and the National Registry, Castro said. He added that Latinos are often portrayed negatively in all media as gang members, drug dealers, or hypersexualized women.

In a letter to the Librarian of Congress, Castro and Ruiz wrote that such misconceptions and stereotypes in the media are important factors driving anti-Latino sentiment in American society, affecting areas ranging from immigration law to education system going through the current public health crisis.

The caucuss list was developed through voter feedback, and films were also identified by, among others, the National Association of Latin American Arts and Cultures, the National Hispanic Foundation of the Arts, the National Hispanic Media Coalition. and the Latinx House (which uses a neutral term for Latinos).

Our stories have often been absent from American cinema let alone recognized as important cultural pieces of American history, Castro said in a telephone interview. It is an effort to change that.

The 25 films chosen by the caucus reflect stories from diverse nationalities, including Mexican, Puerto Rican, Dominican, Cuban, Colombian, Argentinian, Salvadoran and Nicaraguan.

The list speaks to many parts of the Latin American experience, including people from the United States and its territories and those who emigrated to the country because of its politics and interventions in Latin America, Theresa Delgadillo , professor of Chicana and Latina studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said in an interview.

It’s an important way to influence that diversity effort in an industry, Delgadillo said of the caucus effort.

She and other professors, although excited by the effort, also criticized the list, as, they say, there were few stories about Latinas and LGBTQ people.

