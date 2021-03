British universities close to China poses a risk Jo Johnson | University

Former university secretary Joe Johnson has warned that the close cooperation between British universities and China does not understand the dangers of working more and more closely.

A study led by Johnson shows that over the past two decades, cooperation with Chinese researchers and China’s funding have been significant, including in sensitive areas of national security and economic competition such as automation, communications, and materials science, or where cooperation may threaten freedom. Appeared to have increased. Of speech.

Britain must put the framework in place for this key relationship to withstand soaring geopolitical tensions. Failure to do so could cause real damage to the knowledge economy, Johnson said.

The UK needs to do a better job of measuring, managing and mitigating risks that are not currently well understood and monitored.

China will overtake the U.S. as the UK’s leading research partner, with a 10-fold increase from 750 in 2000 to 16,267 in 2019, primarily in technology-related fields. Cooperation with China in 20 subject areas accounts for more than 20% of the UK’s influential research, the study found.

Reports on educational and research collaborations between the UK and China at Kings College London, Harvard Kennedy School, and Clarivate also suggested that the Office for Students, a university watchdog, should seek ways to lower the financial dependence of UK universities on tuition income. Chinese student.

Currently, these costs are used for research grants, but this could be threatened by the rapid expansion of Chinese universities, which could lead to fewer students choosing to study abroad in the future. The report encouraged the UK government to instead increase funding for direct research into universities.

The report did not fall short of recommending separation from China, but the authors said the university approach should reflect a shift from the openness advocated by former Prime Minister David Cameron to a more skeptical position that molds China as a potentially hostile state. Said.

The report said: It is now considered a certain point of weakness for the UK to rely on the university’s fiscal health and neo-totalist skills for its findings.

However, the authors say that China is also an important cooperative partner for which the UK has closely coordinated its goals. [of] Basic levels in China and Asia, literacy in Britain. They suggested that this could be addressed by expanding the Chinese department of a UK university, which currently produces 300 undergraduate students per year, rather than shrinking it.

