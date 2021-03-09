Exclusive: three ships carrying US ethanol head to China





By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Three ships carrying ethanol were heading to China from the U.S. Gulf Coast, three trade sources told Reuters on Monday, a sign that U.S. ethanol exports to the country are increasing dramatically .

Shipments could exceed the total amount of US ethanol that China imported last year, a positive development for the US ethanol industry, which has seen lower demand due to the coronavirus pandemic and of the trade war between the United States and China.

The ships each have a capacity of around 30,000 tonnes, or about 240,000 barrels of ethanol, the sources said, although the exact amount of renewable fuel on board was not immediately clear.

It is also not known when the shipments will arrive in China. A source said at least two of the tankers left in late February.

In January, Ray Young, chief financial officer of Archer Daniels Midland Co, said China had purchased “about 200 million gallons” (4.76 million barrels) of US ethanol for the first half of 2021.

While China imported an annual record 4.72 million barrels of US ethanol in 2016, it has not recently been a large importer. However, tight supplies of domestic corn used to make the biofuel, coupled with comparatively cheaper prices in the United States, have boosted the need for imports.

If all three tankers were filled to capacity, the cargoes would be equivalent to around 720,000 barrels of ethanol, more than the 506,000 barrels of U.S. ethanol shipped to China in the year 2020.

The increase in exports comes as the U.S. ethanol industry attempts to return to more normal production levels following the destruction of demand from the pandemic. Ethanol production rose to 849,000 barrels per day in the week to February 26, from a record low of 537,000 bpd last April, according to EIA data.

The United States and China signed a trade deal in January 2020, in which China pledged to buy more US agriculture, energy and manufactured goods.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

