UK retail sales return to growth despite closure





According to recent industry data, rising spending on home improvement ahead of school resumption helped UK retail sales grow again in February despite national closures.

According to an analysis by the UK retail consortium trading organization and consulting firm KPMG, UK retail sales rose 1% last month compared to the same period last year, which significantly reversed the 1.3% year-on-year decline in January. .

Helen Dickinson, BRC’s chief executive, explained the rebound as a result of anticipation of a phasing out of the third national blockade that began on Monday when students return to classrooms. “Spend on non-food items such as school uniforms has skyrocketed,” she said.

In the UK, as non-essential stores were closed until April 12, increasing reliance on internet shopping led to an increase in online non-food consumption by 61%, nearly doubling year over year. This compares to 31% of the same month in 2020, just before the epidemic hits.

Paul Martin, head of UK retail at KPMG, said last week’s budget for Covid-19 support over the summer was extended, but shopping street retailers continued to “bear an incredibly difficult situation in the face of declining demand, declining margins and rising demands. Will pay. Logistics Costs, Accelerating Structural Changes in Sector”.

Meanwhile, according to Barclays Card’s data, the hospitality and leisure sector’s closure continued to weigh on overall consumer spending, down 13.8% in February compared to the previous month’s 16.3% decline.

A payments company, which monitors nearly half of UK card transactions, said that home improvement spending in February rose 10.3% compared to the same month in 2020, as the closure caused people to stay indoors. Even in February, spending on supermarkets, TV digital subscriptions, and food takeaways had a very high annual growth rate.

Separately, a survey conducted by Barclaycard between February 19 and 22 showed consumer confidence rose to its highest level in 12 months. This is fueled by the speed of vaccine release and the government’s plan to mitigate closures.

Household savings have also increased, with more than 40% of UK consumers reporting that they have secured more money compared to pre-epidemic levels. About one-third of respondents said they plan to spend extra cash on vacation or snacks, which sparked hope that spending will rebound as the economy resumes.

Raheel Ahmed, Head of Consumer Products at Barclaycard, said, “There are strong signs that consumers are generally feeling more optimistic that they will prosper more as the long-awaited recovery and post-closure life begins.”

