A meteorite found in England after a majestic fireball in the sky





Written by Will Gater

One of the meteorite fragments recovered by Winchcom

Director of Natural History Museum

More than 300 grams of meteorite fragments were found in and around the town of Winchcombe in England near Cheltenham, after witnessing a dazzling meteor fireball burning in southern England on February 28.

Early analysis shows that the Winchcombe meteorite is a very rare type of space rock known as carbonaceous chondrites, explains Ashley King of the British Museum of Natural History, who was part of the team as a piece of interplanetary debris earlier than our planet. The meteorite was identified and recovered.

Advertising

We study to learn how the solar system was formed and the origins of habitable planets like Earth.

Thirty years have passed since this kind of incident occurred in England. It was later discovered again after a meteorite was detected falling in England. But that’s not where the scarcity stops. This is the first carbonaceous chondrite recovered in the UK, says King.

Fragile materials have a particularly dark appearance. This is because it is incredibly fresh and has little exposure to the terrestrial environment, he says. It is only once in a lifetime that this fresh carbonaceous chondrite falls in the UK.

On the night of February 28, hundreds of observers across England and Wales witnessed a bright meteor fireball (see video below).

Dedicated meteor monitoring cameras also imaged fiery sights, allowing experts to predict rough areas where meteorites may have landed. Then they called the public to inform them of the pieces of the meteorite found.

Now that scraps of this space rock have been tracked, researchers will be able to further tweak computer modeling, says King.

There are likely to be more stones, he added. Locals should check the back gardens and driveways for unusual rock formations and contact NHM if they find anything.

Sign up for the free Launchpad newsletter and travel through the galaxy and beyond every Friday.

Additional information on the following topics:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos