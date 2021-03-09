Commonwealth Day Climate Action Photo Contest Begins-Bahamas





On Monday, March 8th, British High Commissioner Nassau is hosting a Climate Action Photography Contest for young Bahamians (ages 11-18) in celebration of Commonwealth Day.

More information about the contest can be found on the UK Bahamas Facebook page. Young Bahamians aged 11-14 and 15-18 can submit photos representing nature-based solutions to combat climate change and its impacts. Offers in each age category include a Go Pro Hero 5 camera worth over $400 and a snorkeling experience at BREEF Coral Reef Sculpture Garden and Coral Nursery.

The contest is hosted by British High Commissioner Nassau in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Office’s Sustainable Development Goals Unit SDG Unit and the Bahama Reef Environmental Education Foundation BREEF.

Protecting the environment and tackling climate change is very important to the 54 member states of the Federation.

Did you know? Of the 54 Commonwealths member states, 31 are small island states.

Did you know? The Bahamas is part of the Commonwealth Action Group on Mangroves.

Did you know? The Bahamas is part of the Commonwealth activity group for Blue Charter (Shared Seas, Shared Values).

Did you know? Queen Elizabeth II is the head of the Commonwealth.

Join us in raising awareness of the Bahamas’ role in combating climate change by promoting nature-based solutions. Photos should capture the unique ways Commonwealth island archipelagos such as the Bahamas can address climate change and its impacts.

Take original stills that reflect nature-based solutions to climate change. Nature-based solutions can respond to climate change in all ways:

Protection, restoration and sustainable management of mangroves and their ecosystems

Woodland support

Protecting coral reefs and marine habitats

Sustainable agriculture and agriculture

Celebrating and protecting biodiversity on land and sea

The winners of the competition will receive an award and their photos will appear in the UK virtual gallery space on The Bahamas Facebook Page.

Contest details and rules

The contest will take place on the Bahamas Facebook page in the UK from 8 March 2021.

This contest is open only to residents of the Bahamas Federation.

Submitted photos should reflect the topic: nature-based solutions to climate change

Each participant can only submit one (1) photo.

We reserve the right to refuse entry to photographs that we deem inappropriate (e.g. depicting violence or abuse).

The photo must be the participant’s original work and must be taken in the Bahamas. Participants are responsible for any copyright violations in their entries.

Photo Submission: All photos will be sent to [email protected] in .jpg format, up to 5 MB in size and sent to the photographer’s name and age, city/city with a short description. And contacts. Students are encouraged to submit their school, college, or college name. Participants must obtain all necessary permits from everyone/people featured in their photos.

All photos will be posted on the UK’s The Bahamas Facebook page in two age-specific albums (11-14, 15-18), and you can vote as soon as the photos are posted.

The deadline to vote is March 26, 2021. Voting for photos is done the way you like photos from your age-specific album. By the end of this contest, the five photos with the highest number of likes will be judged by an independent jury.

On March 29, 2021, the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes will be awarded to 6 photographers via Facebook announcement and email notification.

Upon participation, you agree to allow the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to use your images on FCDO social media channels without restrictions. However, credits are provided where appropriate.

Photo submission deadline

Until 5pm on March 26, 2021, Bahamian time. Photos submitted after this deadline will not be considered.

Goods

1st Place: GoPro HERO5 Action Camera (worth $450) 2nd Place: $200 Sports Center Coupon 3rd Place: BREEF Coral Sculpture Garden and Snorkeling Experience at Coral Nursery

Learn more

For more inspiration, you can explore the following information about climate change and its impacts.

Nature-based solution ecosystem-based adaptation video (UN Environment Program)

Commonwealth countries and environment

o Blue Economy

coral reef

o mangrove

Climate Action: UN Sustainable Development Goal 13 here

To learn more about Commonwealth, see:

Commonwealth

Head of the Commonwealth Government (CHOGM21)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos