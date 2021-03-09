Haunted by 2008, China and the United States diverge on stimulus plans





(Bloomberg) –

The United States and China are pursuing divergent economic policies in the aftermath of the coronavirus recession in a role reversal from the last time the global economy was recovering from a shock.

One of the takeaways from the annual National People’s Congress underway in Beijing is a conservative growth target, with a tighter budget deficit target and tighter monetary parameters. It’s a big contrast to Washington, where President Joe Biden is preparing a second major budget package after gaining final approval for his $ 1.9 trillion stimulus.

Growing policy divergence is putting pressure on exchange rates and could potentially reshape global capital flows. It stems, in part, from the various political lessons drawn from the 2007-09 crisis.

A delayed and unstable US recovery left key Democrats concluding that it was vital to embark on and sustain the recovery. For monetary policy, the moral was: don’t hold back and stop until the job is done, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last week.

Chinese leaders have a different view. A massive outburst in credit growth at the time led to unused infrastructure, ghost towns, excess industrial capacity and over-indebtedness. As the rapid containment of the pandemic meant that the economy did not need as much help in 2020, President Xi Jinping and his team are refocusing things to refocus on more initiatives. long term to strengthen the technology sector and reduce debt risks.

Everyone has learned a lesson from the previous episode, so it’s kind of a trade-off, said Nathan Sheets, head of global economic research at PGIM Fixed Income and former US Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs. . The policy mix is ​​now a compelling argument for the renminbi’s appreciation, Sheets said.

It’s a widely held view: The median forecast is for a strengthening to 6.38 against the dollar by the end of the year, from 6.5238 in Hong Kong on Monday afternoon.

One of China’s financial regulators, Guo Shuqing, stressed in a briefing days before the opening of the annual legislative meeting that high leverage within the financial system must continue to be addressed. Guo highlighted concerns about inflated house prices and the risk of influx of money overseas to take advantage of the premiums offered by China’s assets. He also indicated that countries’ lending rates would likely increase this year.

The story continues

While yields on US Treasuries have recently risen, 10-year rates remain below half of those in China, where the central bank has waived Western-style zero interest rates or easing. quantitative.

Unlike many of its peers, including the Fed, China’s central bank has continued to calibrate its policy partially to avoid an excessive rise in asset prices, said Frederic Neumann, co-head of economics research. Asian at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. . Faced with the risks of currency appreciation, China is hoping for a timely exit from the federal government’s ultra-easy position.

It’s unlikely to come anytime soon. Powell in three appearances in the last fortnight has made it clear that the Fed will keep its key rates near zero until the economic recovery is well underway, when most unemployed Americans are back in the workforce. He also gave no indication that asset purchases will be reduced as Bidens’ fiscal stimulus comes in the coming months.

As China grapples with capital inflows, the United States is likely to inject more dollars into the global economy – via a growing current account deficit – as its growth accelerates, supercharged by the relaunch of Bidens and the easy position of the federal government. .

There has been a regime break in the United States with Biden’s oversized relief bill and longer-term planned follow-up, said Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance. As growth exceeds 6% this year, a larger current account deficit will be the pressure valve given domestic production constraints, he said.

Brooks expects the deficit to reach 4% of gross domestic product this year. This would be the highest since the large deficits during the period 2002-08, when a large measure of the dollar fell 27%.

Read more: Dollar increasingly overvalued as deficit widens, IIR says

As our budget support penetrates uncharted territory, it puts enormous pressure on our budget deficits – and by inference on our domestic savings rate and on the current account and trade deficit, with the consequences falling mainly on the currency, has said Stephen Roach of Yale University. Senior fellow and former president of Morgan Stanley Asia.

China’s reluctance to see Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s kind of big message dates back many years. After launching a 4 trillion yuan ($ 586 billion at the time) budget package and an unprecedented surge in broader credit after the 2008 crisis, Beijing had already announced in 2012 that it would no longer do so.

The reluctance to a general stimulus later turned into a concerted push to curb leverage. A front-page treatise published in May 2016 in the Peoples Daily – the spokesperson for the Communist Party – called over-indebtedness the original sin sowing risks in the financial and real estate markets. The anonymous article – widely said to have been written by Vice Premier Liu He, Xis’ senior economic adviser – called it a fantasy to stimulate the economy through easy monetary policy.

So, with the country’s success in enforcing draconian restrictions to contain the coronavirus, it’s no surprise that Beijing is returning to its pre-pandemic goal of building national technological capacity and managing debt risks.

What Bloombergs Economists Say …

China is increasingly shifting its focus from the pandemic recovery to managing the economy under more normal conditions.

–Chang Shu, Chief Economist for Asia

For the full report, click here

After abandoning an annual growth target for 2020 given the turmoil caused by Covid-19, Chinese leaders have set themselves a target of a GDP increase of more than 6% this year – conservative since his projections are much lower than expected. economists for this year’s expansion.

In the meantime, rising US GDP gains should also improve the outlook for China. Exports to the United States have climbed more than 87% in the first two months of this year compared to the period affected by the pandemic a year earlier, faster than China’s overall rise of slightly less by 61%.

The American locomotive is back on track, said Catherine Mann, chief global economist at Citigroup Inc.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted source of business news.

2021 Bloomberg LP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos