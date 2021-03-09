



The Chinese state broadcaster was fined a total of 225,000 by aUKwatchdog for seriously violating the rules of fairness, privacy and fairness.

Ofcom announced Monday it had sanctioned 125,000 Chinese global television networks for failing to maintain fair fairness on five broadcasts related to protests in Hong Kong in 2019.

A second fine of 100,000 was imposed on state-owned companies for violating fairness and privacy requirements in two reports that aired in 2013 and 2014 for the arrest of British citizen Peter Humphrey.

Humphrey complained to Ofcom that the report contained a video of himself that gave the false impression that he voluntarily confessed the crime.

He and his wife were detained during investigations for corruption at the pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline. He said widespread disputes between the company and the Chinese authorities have suffered collateral damage.

After being released from jail, he told the BBC: I was constantly harassed in jail for signing a statement of guilt and regret. I have never signed such a document because I did not admit that crime was prosecuted.

Ofcom’s recent ruling was announced after revoking the license of CGTN broadcasting in the UK last month after confirming that the CGTN was ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.

CGTN is licensed in the UK by Star China Media Limited, which is not responsible for editing the channel output, Ofcom said. Organizations broadcasting in the UK are required to conduct editorial oversight of their programs and should not be under the control of political institutions.

In retaliation, China banned BBC World News from broadcasting domestically. China has criticized the regime’s persecution against the Uighurs in Xinjiang after the BBC reported on Corona 19.

Separately, Ofcom announced on Monday that Star China Media had two more serious violations of its fairness and privacy rules.

The first infringement involving a program broadcast in 2019, when Simon Cheng, a former employee of the British Consulate in Hong Kong, confessed that he was forced to do so.

Cheng, who was detained for 15 days while traveling to mainland China, said he was forced to confess to requesting prostitution. He claimed that he was asked about Britain’s role in Hong Kong’s democratization protests during detention.

In connection with the two broadcasts in 2016 and 2018, Gui Minhai, a Hong Kong publisher who printed a book about the Chinese Communist Party, was sentenced to 10 years in prison last year for illegally providing foreign information. According to his daughter Angela, who complained to regulators, a broadcast of her forced confession was aired on the channel.

A spokesman for the regulator said: [Mr Cheng and Mr Gui] You have been treated unfairly and your personal information has been unfairly infringed. First of all, CGTN did not get informed consent for the interview.

In addition, material facts that seriously question the credibility of their confession were excluded from the program.

Ofcom is considering additional legal sanctions against Star ChinaMedia. This could include fines or forcing the CGTN to publish the results of a regulatory agency’s investigation.

