Biden vows to fight the “scourge” of sexual assault in the US military | US Army





Joe Biden on Monday pledged to fight what he called the scourge of sexual assault in the U.S. military while also ordering the Donald Trumps administration to review the rules around these crimes on college campuses.

US President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both spoke at the White House on Monday to mark International Women’s Day.

Biden announced the appointment of two female officers, General Jacqueline Van Ovost and Lieutenant General Laura Richardson, to become four-star commanders.

The President spoke about what the United States can do to ensure that all women are fully supported and respected in their careers in the United States military, from fair promotions, to ensuring that women’s careers are not not suffer when they have children, with the guarantee that the army provides bulletproof vests perfectly suitable for women.

He added: This is going to be an all-terrain effort to end the scourge of sexual assault in the military.

And as a first step to overturn a controversial Trump administration policy, Biden ordered his administration to review federal rules guiding colleges in their handling of campus sexual assault.

Biden has asked the Department of Education to review the rules the Trump administration has published around Title IX, the federal law that prohibits gender discrimination in education.

Biden has asked the agency to consider suspending, revising or canceling any policy that does not protect students.

Biden also signed a second executive order formally establishing the White House Gender Policy Council.

The policy of this administration is that every individual, every student has the right to a fair education, free from sexual violence and that all parties involved have access to a fair process, said Jennifer Klein, Co-Chair and Executive Director of the Gender Policy Council. . during a White House briefing.

Donald Trump’s Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has made sweeping changes to the way colleges respond to harassment and sexual assault, with provisions that strengthen the rights of defendants and narrow the scope of cases that schools have to deal with.

Civil rights groups say the DeVoss policy has had a chilling effect on reporting sexual assault, as well as cracking down on colleges who say the rules are too prescriptive and onerous to follow.

This is an important milestone, said Shiwali Patel, senior lawyer at the National Womens Law Center. The changes to the Title IX rules that took place under the Trump administration are incredibly harmful and they are still in effect.

